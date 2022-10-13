Home » Documents » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 13, 2022



These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 13, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
292
(USS 236, USNS 56)		 102  76
(50 Deployed, 26 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
6 1 3 12 23 57 102

In the Western Pacific

Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), render honors from the flight deck to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Asahi (DD-119), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 10, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group has completed operations off of the Korean peninsula and is underway in the Western Pacific off of the Philippines.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Sailors assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), render honors to Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of U.S. 7th Fleet in the Sea of Japan on Oct. 7, 2022. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Brandon Lott, from Los Angeles, clears a F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, for takeoff on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), in the Sea of Japan on Oct. 7, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.
  • The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Juan Barrera, left, from Brownsville, Texas, conducts a dress blues inspection with Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Ray, aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) on Oct. 12, 2022. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Seaman Evan Sand, from Annandale, Minn., signals an Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the Army’s 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade as it lands on the flight deck of USS Barry (DDG-52). US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. Destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 15 are also assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

  • USS Benfold (DDG-65), homeported in Yokosuka.
  • USS Barry (DDG-52), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the South China Sea 

An F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) taxis on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA-7) on Oct. 13, 2022. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) and embarked elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the South China Sea. Tripoli and 31st MEU elements are participating in Exercise Kamandag Oct. 6-14, according to the Marine Corps. Kamandag is an annual joint exercise with the Philippine Marine Corps and troops from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

Sailors and Marines participating in the exercise saved the lives of three Filipino civilians hit by a car last week near Zambales, Philippines, according to the Marines.

Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA-7), right, and Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon, Tripoli’s command master chief, left, cut a cake with the oldest and youngest service members aboard Tripoli during the Navy birthday celebration on the mess decks on Oct. 13, 2022. US Navy Photo

Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., for an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2.

Prior to embarking the 31st MEUTripoli had been operating under the “lightning carrier” concept, in which it had more than a dozen F-35Bs aboard during its Pacific deployment. The ship is underway with Marine MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions for the remainder of its Indo-Pacific deployment.

Tripoli has transitioned to an amphibious ready force with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) embarked. Since the ship began its deployment in May, Tripoli has also had a detachment of MH-60S Knight Hawks embarked from the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23.

In Japan

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Leah James, right, from Mobile, Alabama, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA-6), signals a CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Air Force 21st Special Operations Squadron to land on the ship’s flight deck while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 4, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Ionian Sea

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ivan Martinez, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), uses a sound-powered phone as the ship departs Souda Bay, Crete, following a scheduled port visit on Oct. 10, 2022. US Navy Photo

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is back on station in the Ionian Sea. Last week, carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-76) made a port call in Souda Bay, Greece.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is also operating in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command of the formation on July 1, is embarked aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG 2’s flagship.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Lt. Sarah Huston, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), speaks with Greek reporters during a visit to the ship, Oct. 7, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 7

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Joseph Augustin, from Las Vegas, applies stencils to an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77), Oct. 11, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) handle a firefighting hose during damage control training, Oct. 5, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103) man a rigid-hull inflatable boat to investigate an abandoned vessel on Oct. 8, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
  • USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In the Virginia Capes and North Carolina

A Marine with Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), hugs his wife after reuniting during a homecoming aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2022. US Marine Corps Photo

Marines of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) have returned home after a seven-month deployment to U.S. 6th Fleet. The ships from the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group will return to Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek- Ft. Story today.

The ARG includes USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), USS Arlington (LPD-24) and USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44). The Kearsarge ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron Six. Other Navy units in the ARG include Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 and Beach Master Unit 2.

Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion 83, left, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, lands on a beach in Morehead City, North Carolina to offload Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Oct. 8, 2022. US Navy Photo

The ARG/MEU deployed in March with the 22nd MEU consisting of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 263 (Reinforced), Battalion Landing Team 2/6 and Combat Logistics Battalion 26.

“The deployment marked a break from two decades of East Coast ARG/MEU missions that focused on supporting operations in U.S. Central Command. While deployed, Marines and sailors worked with NATO allies like the Danish, Norwegians and Estonians as well as with Finland and Sweden as they moved to join the alliance as the war in Ukraine continued,” USNI News reported on Monday.

The ARG/MEU operated throughout Europe with an emphasis on the Arctic, the Baltic and the Mediterranean.

“Our time in the Baltics and the High North was particularly valuable,” 22nd MEU commander Col. Paul Merida said in a statement.
“I believe future East Coast MEUs will find the High North and the Baltics not only a challenging training environment but a region full of very capable friends and allies.”

In the Western Atlantic

First-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) steams the Atlantic Ocean during a simulated straits transit with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 9, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is now underway off the East Coast.

“USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) left Naval Station Norfolk, Va. on Oct. 4, 2022, and will operate throughout the Atlantic, exercise with allies and partners, make a foreign port call and operationally employ the carrier air wing for the first time,” reported USNI News this week.
“The Navy’s first-in-class aircraft carrier is underway on a two-month operational stress test of the carrier’s new systems and air wing as the ship and its crew prepare for an extended deployment early next year.”

The carrier is taking 80 percent of an air wing and will have about 60 aircraft aboard at any given time during the service-retained deployment, service officials told USNI News.

Ford features 23 new technologies, including the Electro-Magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), the Dual-Band Radar, Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) and the new A1B nuclear reactor design.

Carrier Strike Group 12

A view from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) as it approaches the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and the Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) to conduct a replenishment-at-sea as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 9, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8 (8 Squadrons)

Sailors inspect an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the ‘Gray Wolves’ of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, on the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), Oct. 9, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., will embark on Ford and includes 8 squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Black Lions” of VFA-213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bear Aces” of VAW-124 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Tridents” of HSC-9 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Spartans” of HSM-70 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) and other coalition warships steam as the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 11, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Ens. Yasin Baala, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG-61), calls in course changes to the ship’s pilothouse during a replenishment-at-sea with the Royal Canadian supply ship MV Asterix and Spanish Armada frigate Álvaro de Bazán as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 7, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

The CSG also includes fleet logistics ships: USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) and USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188).

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) prepares for a fueling at sea (FAS) with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60) on Oct. 8, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz CSG is conducting its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in the Southern California Operating Areas ahead of an expected deployment to the Western Pacific.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Ricardo Ojeda, from Lima, Peru, performs an inspection on an E/A-18G Growler, from the ‘Cougars’ of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 7, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier

  • USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

A F/A-18F Super Hornet makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 10, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., will be embarked aboard Nimitz for COMPTUEX and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA 146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Naval Air Crewman assigned to the ‘Battle Cats’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 inspects fuel for an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) Oct. 11, 2022. US Navy Photo

 

  • USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), and USS John Finn (DDG-113) sail in formation as part of a strait transit exercise during scheduled operations with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG). Sept. 30, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG- 108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.
  • USS John Finn (DDG-113) homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.