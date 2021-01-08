USNI News 2020 Fleet and Marine Review

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported in Norfolk, Va.



Destroyer Squadron 2

The leadership of DESRON 2 is embarked aboard Lincoln and commands the guided-missile destroyers that are operating as part of the CSG.

USS Bainbridge (DDG-96), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

How We Count Deployments: USNI News uses a specific methodology to measure operational combat power. The totals are based on an internal database that does not count training exercises, certification cruises or other qualification underways, but rather only includes operational carrier deployments focused on national tasking. These also do not include COVID-19 restriction of movement (ROM) periods that add to sailors’ and Marines’ time away from home. In the case of the Navy’s forward-deployed carrier in Japan – which is technically always deployed, even while in maintenance – USNI News counts only its patrols as part of the deployment overview.

Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group

Nov. 18, 2019 to June 16

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) departed in November for a double-pump deployment two months later than planned. In late August, USNI News reported the carrier had suffered major electrical problems forcing it to delay its deployment.

In lieu of a full carrier strike group, a surface action group made up of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Lassen (DDG-82) and USS Farragut (DDG-99) from Mayport, Fla., and Norfolk-based USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) left the East Coast in September.

The delay in departure for Truman resulted in an extension of the Lincoln CSG in the Middle East.

Truman spent the bulk of its deployment operating off the entrance to the Persian Gulf in the North Arabian Sea, as well as in the Gulf of Oman. The strike group returned to the East Coast in mid-April, however, the crew of Truman remained off the East Coast for almost two-months on a deployment extension due to concerns over the pandemic.

“We made a decision, the [Secretary of Defense] made a decision and the Navy made a decision to keep the Harry S. Truman at sea so that we had at least two carriers at sea at a moment’s notice,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on April 14.

“That was a conscious, deliberative, operational decision in order to make sure that we had carrier strike group capability at sea.”

The escorts that deployed as a surface action group stayed out for 267 days.

The following are the units that deployed with the carrier in November.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commanded the Harry S. Truman CSG and was embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., was embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Surface Escorts

USS Bainbridge (DDG-96), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

Jan. 17 – July 9

The Theodore Roosevelt CSG deployment was the most visible front of the military’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a port visit in March to Vietnam, the outbreak brought USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) pier-side in Guam for more than two months. More than 1,200 sailors contracted the virus, and one sailor died: Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr.

As the ship was pier-side, Navy and Pentagon leaders insisted the strike group could get underway if the need was dire.

While the carrier was sidelined, its escorts were tasked with other missions, including the expanded Navy counter-drug effort in U.S. Southern Command.

The carrier got back to sea on June 4 and conducted dual-carrier operations with the Nimitz CSG before returning to San Diego.

The carrier continued sustainment exercises up its return to port and departed for a final exercise on Dec. 7. The strike group commenced its second deployment Dec. 23.

The following are the units that deployed with the carrier in January.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and was embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., was embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.



Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and was embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers



USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported, Everett, Wash.

Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group

Feb. 20 to Aug. 9

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) left Naval Station Norfolk on Jan. 17 to begin its final exercise ahead of its deployment. Completing certification on Feb. 20, the carrier headed to the Middle East to relieve Truman. The carrier stayed on station with no port calls for seven months.

Eisenhower stayed in 5th Fleet until the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group deployed from the West Coast in late July.

Eisenhower and cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG-56) pulled into Naval Station Norfolk on Aug. 9. Cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) and destroyers USS James E. Williams (DDG-95) and USS Truxtun (DDG-103) followed shortly thereafter.

USS Stout (DDG-55) remained at sea for more than a month more as part of operations under Task Force (TF) 50, TF 51/5, and Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) in the Middle East.

The following are the units that deployed with the carrier in August.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

June 8 to Present

The crew of USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and its escorts and air wing were the first carrier strike group to prepare to deploy under the Navy’s emerging COVID-19 protection scheme. Unlike the other strike groups that left their homeports before the pandemic, the Navy had to navigate restrictions to protect against the virus just as the ship was leaving maintenance.

In April, the crew of Nimitz began their isolation period in Washington state ahead of their deployment, while the air wing, strike group staff and escorts did the same in California.

The carrier sailed from Washington to California in in late April and drilled for most of May before departing on deployment in early June.

In late June, Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt paired up in the Philippine Sea, while Reagan operated nearby. On July 4, Nimitz and Reagan “celebrated Independence Day with unmatched sea power while deployed to the South China Sea conducting dual-carrier operations and exercises in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to a statement from U.S. 7th Fleet at the time.

The Nimitz CSG passed through the South China Sea in late July and took the place of Eisenhower CSG.

In September, Nimitz and its escorts entered the Persian Gulf – the first for a carrier in 2020. In November, Nimitz drilled with the Indian Navy and then returned to 5th Fleet.

In late December, Nimitz and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group were positioned off the coast of Somalia to support the move of 700 U.S. troops to other countries in Eastern Africa.

After initially announcing the strike group was set to return, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said Nimitz and its escorts would remain in the Middle East for an indefinite period.

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.</li

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group

June 8 to Nov. 16

The forward-deployed Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group typically conducts two patrols a year. In 2020, the two patrols extended into one almost six-month-long float in the Western Pacific, from June to November. Following sea-trials after its maintenance period, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left for its patrol in June.

“Reagan had been on patrol for 159 days, the longest patrol for a Japan-based carrier since 1999. In 1999, then Forward Deployed Naval Force-based USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) was on patrol for 176 days in the Middle East and the Western Pacific, according to USNI News carrier deployment data,” reported USNI News in November.

In July, Reagan partnered with Nimitz for dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea. In addition to the South China Sea, Reagan also operated off the Western Coast of Australia and extensively in the Philippine Sea.

In September, both Reagan and USS America (LHA-6) participated in the biannual Valiant Shield 2020 exercise off of Guam.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Yokosuka-based CSG 5 commands the Reagan Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and was embarked on the carrier. 7th Fleet did not specify the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka

Makin Island ARG & 15th MEU

Nov. 23 to Present

After months of work-ups off the coast of California, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit departed in October for the final series of exercises ahead of deployment.

Operating near Hawaii in late November, USS Makin Island (LHD-8), USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25) and the MEU began the deployment.

In early December, the ARG was operating in the South China Sea, drawing condemnation from Chinese officials, before drilling with the Republic of Singapore Navy. Mid-month, the ARG transited the Indian Ocean and entered the Middle East to support Operation Octave Quartz – relocating U.S. troops from Somalia.

America Expeditionary Strike Group & 31st MEU

Jan. 10 to May 4

Aug. 4 to Oct. 24

While Theodore Roosevelt was battling the COVID-19 outbreak in Guam, forward-deployed USS America (LHA-6) steamed extensively in the South China Sea in the early part of the year.

America was a key U.S. asset for presence operations near contested waters in the South China Sea that were part of a natural resources dispute between Malaysia and China.

The ship embarked with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit – which included a squadron of F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters.

Bataan ARG & 26th MEU

Dec. 20, 2019 to July 15

Shortly after deploying from the East Coast, the Bataan ARG and the 26th MEU cancelled planned training with the Moroccan armed forces and were dispatched to the Middle East following the Jan. 2 killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

USS Bataan (LHD-5), USS New York (LPD-21) and USS Oak Hill (LSD-51) embarked with the 26th MEU, for a total of 4,500 sailors and Marines. In June, Oak Hill operated in the Black Sea.

The MEU spent the bulk of its deployment in 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet.

“[The ARG/MEU] team worked with partners from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to coordinate multiple complex training evolutions on the uninhabited Karan and Kurayn islands in the Arabian Gulf, as well as with partners from the United Arab Emirates to hold training in an isolated location within that country,” reads a statement from U.S. 2nd Fleet.

The ARG/MEU returned to the East Coast on July 15.