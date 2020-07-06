Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 6, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 6, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of July 6, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

300

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
66 8 74

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
2 6 6 19 16 62 111

In Japan

Seaman Armando Diazmejia, from San Diego, observes Seaman Austin Spence, from Newbern, N.C., handle line while off-loading a small, flat-bottom boat prior to painting sections of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge’s (LCC-19) hull on June 30, 2020. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the South China Sea

The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) transit the South China Sea on July 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is deployed with Japan-based Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. According to a U.S. 7th Fleet news release, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and the Reagan Carrier Strike Group “celebrated Independence Day with unmatched sea power while deployed to the South China Sea conducting dual-carrier operations and exercises in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Carrier Strike Group 5

Sailors observe the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force (CSF) on July 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

Yokosuka-based CSG 5 commands the Reagan Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 5 and Carrier Air Wing 17 fly in formation over the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force (CSF) on July 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser
USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka

Destroyer Squadron 15

USS Mustin (DDG-89) steams in formation as part of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) on July 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka

Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 5 and Carrier Air Wing 17 fly in formation over the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force (CSF) on July 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) deployed on June 8 as the centerpiece of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Lightning flashes over the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) as it transits the South China Sea on July 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 5 and Carrier Air Wing 17 fly in formation over the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force (CSF) on July 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser
USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

USS Russell (DDG-59), left, and USS Sterett (DDG-104) steam in formation during dual carrier operations with the Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Groups (CSG) on June 23, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) – U.S. Sailors fire a 40 mm gun from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an Independence Day celebration July 4, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is close to home after completing its deployment, which was interrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak that kept the carrier pier-side in Guam for almost two months.

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Justin Calderone, assigned to the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, suffered a medical emergency on July 2 and received immediate medical care aboard the ship. He was transferred by a helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 to a military medical facility ashore, where he was declared dead. The Navy has not provided details on the nature of the medical issue, USNI News reported.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Zhihua Jack, from Oakland, Calif., right, serves lunch to U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Mark Goodson, from Charlotte, N.C., in the aft galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on July 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

A MH-60S Knight Hawk, assigned to the ‘Eightballers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on July 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) fires ordnance during an Independence Day celebration near the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on July 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Olivia Westhafer, from Harrisburg, Penn., applies grease to torpedo tubes aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59) on June 30, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

  • USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) commemorates its 169th consecutive day at sea on July 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group remains underway in the North Arabian Sea. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower(CVN-69) has been at sea for more than 171 consecutive days.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Francisco Villalobos wraps electrical tape around fuel pod wires aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on June 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing

Three U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets operating from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on June 8, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser
USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Julian Tanksley, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103), signals to the dry-cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) during a replenishment-at-sea on June 23, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Eastern Atlantic

USS Bataan (LHD-5) transits the Strait of Gibraltar on June 27, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility, underway in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean after a swift transit across the Mediterranean Sea. The ARG/MEU is wrapping up its deployment that saw operations mostly in the Middle East.

Marines assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/8, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fast-rope out of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter onto the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) on June 27, 2020. US Marine Corps Photo

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51). Oak Hill operated in the Black Sea last month with forward-deployed destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.