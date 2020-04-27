USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 27, 2020

This post has been updated to include the Monday departure of USS Nimitz (CVN-68). These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 27, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

299

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 74 26 100

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 5 1 5 24 13 59 107

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka.

In the Philippine Sea

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) is underway in the Philippine Sea.

After operating alongside America, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG-52) sailed through the Taiwan Strait late last week during routine underway operations, USNI News reported. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In Guam

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in port in Guam. The outbreak of COVID-19 on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) has received wide attention, as has the removal of its former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier. After completing its investigation, Navy leadership recommended on Friday that Crozier be reinstated as commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is reviewing the matter.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew is now at 833. One Theodore Roosevelt crew member died as a result of COVID-19. For the last four weeks, about 230 sailors and Marines from the 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force have been deployed to Guam to assist with the ongoing testing and treatment program for the crew. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is conducting a study of the COVID-19 spread in Theodore Roosevelt.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23



Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported in Everett, Wash.

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the Persian Gulf

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the Persian Gulf.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In an incident earlier this month in the Persian Gulf, 11 small Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels repeatedly harassed a formation of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships. The IRGCN vessels crossed in front of the U.S. ships, in a few instances coming within 50 yards of USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) and within 10 yards of the bow of USCGC Maui (WPB-1304), according to the Navy. President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran via Twitter.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the North Arabian Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In the Western Atlantic

The Harry S. Truman CSG remains underway. It is now within the U.S. Fleet Forces Command area of responsibility and is operating off the coast of Virginia to avoid exposing the crew to the COVID-19 virus until another carrier strike group is certified and ready to deploy if called upon. The Truman Strike Group just wrapped up its second deployment in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8



Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Makin Island (LHD-8) has been ordered to rendezvous with USS Kidd (DDG-100) in the Eastern Pacific. Makin Island’s tasking comes as the service reported 33 positive cases on the destroyer on Saturday, with two sailors evacuated from Kidd to be treated onshore. The big-deck amphib has a fleet surgical team embarked, an onboard intensive care unit, ventilators and testing capability if the service needs to treat the outbreak at sea.

USS Kidd deployed with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. However, it has been operating as part of U.S. Southern Command’s anti-trafficking push announced on April 1.

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) left Bremerton, Wash., on Monday for its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)training ahead of planned deployment later this year, USNI News reported on Monday.

“The crew of Nimitz has been isolated inside the carrier since the beginning of April in anticipation of getting underway this month. Likewise, Carrier Air Wing 17, the command staff of Carrier Strike Group 11 and crews of the planned carrier escorts have been isolated in California ahead of the strike group assembling in San Diego,” USNI News reported.

The following ships and units are scheduled to join the Nimitz CSG to conduct the COMPTUEX: guided-missile cruisers USS Princeton (CG-59), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), USS Sterett (DDG-104), USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) and Carrier Air Wing 17 and its associated squadrons and personnel from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Wash., NAS Lemoore, Calif., NAS North Island, Calif., and Naval Base Ventura County, Calif.

In Los Angeles, Calif.

Hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) is in Los Angeles, where it has been treating patients as part of the Pentagon’s response to the spreading COVID-19 virus on the West Coast. Given the stabilized hospital demand in the greater LA area, Mercy may return to its homeport in San Diego as soon as this week.

In New York, N.Y.

Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) is moored at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal at Pier 90 in New York City and is wrapping up its service there treating patients. Comfort was reconfigured to treat COVID-19 patients on board as well as patients who did not have the virus. The ship removed half of its 1,000 beds so it could isolate and treat coronavirus patients. Last week, Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo agreed the back-up capacity Comfort provided to New York area hospitals was no longer required due to the improving COVID-19 situation in New York.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.