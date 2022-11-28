Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 28, 2022

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Nov. 28, 2022

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Nov. 28, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
292
(USS 236, USNS 56)		 100
(USS 65, USNS 35)		  43
(41 Deployed, 2 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
4 2 2 13 21 58 100

In the Philippine Sea

Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), speaks with sailors prior to Thanksgiving dinner on the mess decks, in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 24, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Philippine Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 5

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), prepares to come alongside the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204), prior to a fueling-at-sea in the Philippine Sea on Nov. 23, 2022. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

An MH-60S Knight Hawk, attached to the ‘Golden Falcons’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, takes off from the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), in the Philippine Sea on Nov. 23, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.
  • The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

Sailors enjoy a Thanksgiving feast in the mess decks aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 24, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Lt. Darren Paraiso, from San Diego, monitors surface contacts from the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 16, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. Destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 15 are also assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

  • USS Milius (DDG-69), homeported in Yokosuka.

In Sasebo, Japan

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Stacie Booth, from Portland, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA-6), serves egg nog during a Thanksgiving meal in the ship’s galley in Sasebo, Japan, Nov. 23, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS America (LHA-6) remains in its homeport in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Pacific Ocean

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Chad Waugh, left, and Engineman 2nd Class Lea Fernandez search for a shipboard casualty during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), Nov. 17, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embarked has chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet. Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The ARG includes Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23). The three ships made a port call to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii last week.

The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the logistics combat element made up of Combat Logistics Battalion 13; and the ground combat element with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines.

In the Eastern Pacific

Sailors remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA-7) Nov. 26, 2022. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is in the Mid-Pacific, transiting home to San Diego, Calif. Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego for an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2.

In the Mediterranean Sea

Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) search for foreign objects debris (FOD) on the flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea with the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8) on Nov. 27, 2022. US Navy Photo

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Mediterranean Sea.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is operating in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command of the group on July 1, is embarked aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG 2’s flagship.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Culinary Specialist Seaman Ixshel Mendez, from Aurora, Colorado, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), decorates a cake for a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 24, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 7

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, flies above the Ionian Sea with Italian AV-8B Harrier II aircraft, Nov. 23, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Fire Controlman Martin Cabello, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), lowers himself into the water during a search and rescue drill, Nov. 24, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Damage Controlman 1st Class Bryan Maccuish, assigned USS Truxtun (DDG-103), provides training to sailors during a chemical, biological, and radiological damage control drill on Nov. 16, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
  • USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In Norfolk, Va.

The crew of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) man the rails as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 26, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) has returned to Norfolk. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) left Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4, 2022, and exercised with allies and partners to operate and shake down ahead of next year’s regular deployment.

Carrier Strike Group 12


Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78) air department observe flight operations during Carrier Airwing (CVW) Eight’s fly off following the ship’s inaugural deployment, Nov. 25, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 squadrons and detachments have returned to their homefields:

  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es – Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37 – F/A-18E – Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Black Lions” of VFA-213 – F/A-18F – Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – F/A-18E – Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bear Aces” of VAW-124 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Tridents” of HSC-9 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Spartans” of HSM-70 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Seaman Alexa Gonzalez plays a boatswain’s pipe over an internal communications system to announce the start of sea and anchor detail on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) as the ship returns to home port at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., after being underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Nov. 25, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60) returned to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 26

A sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG-74) throws line to the pier upon returning to Naval Station Norfolk, Va., after completing a deployment in the Atlantic Ocean with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on Nov. 26, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 returned to Norfolk. The following ships returned to their homeports:

  • USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
  • USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) homeported in North Charleston, S.C.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.