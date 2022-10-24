Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 24, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 24, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
292
(USS 236, USNS 56)		 99
(USS 64, USNS 35)		  74
(44 Deployed, 30 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
3 2 2 12 24 56 99

In the Western Pacific

Newly-pinned chief petty officers stand at attention while in formation during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 22, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Western Pacific off the Philippines. The strike group made a port call to Manila from Oct. 15 to 18.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Shelton, from Bandera, Texas, operates a sound-powered telephone while standing watch on vulture’s row aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), in Manila Bay, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Lt. Jonathan Guerrero, from San Antonio, leads a tour of the flight deck aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) while at anchor in Manila Bay, the Philippines on Oct. 16, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.
  • The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

Nine newly Chief Petty Officers sing anchors away during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 21, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Michael Garcia, from Englewood, California, plans simulated engagements during an exercise in the combat information center (CIC) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG-65) on Oct. 13, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. Destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 15 are also assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

  • USS Benfold (DDG-65), homeported in Yokosuka.
  • USS Barry (DDG-52), homeported in Yokosuka.

In Okinawa, Japan

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Dakota Hurth, from Rupert, Idaho, right, adjusts ribbons for Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jesse Perez, from Bay City, Texas, dress blues aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA-7) Oct. 22, 2022. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is in Okinawa, Japan, where it is expected to disembark elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Tripoli and 31st MEU elements completed Exercise Kamandag from Oct. 6-14. Kamandag is an annual joint exercise with the Philippine Marine Corps and troops from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.

Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., for an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2.

An F-35B Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) taxis on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA-7) Oct. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

Prior to embarking the 31st MEUTripoli had been operating under the “lightning carrier,” or “assault carrier” concept, in which it had more than a dozen F-35Bs aboard during its Pacific deployment. The ship is now underway with Marine MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions for the remainder of its Indo-Pacific deployment.

Tripoli has transitioned to an amphibious ready force with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) embarked. Since the ship began its deployment in May, Tripoli has also had a detachment of MH-60S Knight Hawks embarked from the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23.

In Sasebo, Japan

USS America (LHA-6) on Oct. 10, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS America (LHA-6) has returned to its homeport in Sasebo, Japan

In the Adriatic Sea

Chief Yeoman Kayla Maier renders a salute during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) on Oct. 22, 2022. US Navy Photo

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group remains on station in the Adriatic Sea. The CSG was placed under NATO command on Oct. 14 as part of the Neptune Strike 2022 exercise series, USNI News reported. The exercise officially started on Oct. 14 at the Strike Force NATO headquarters in Oeiras, Portugal, according to a U.S. 6th Fleet news release. Besides the U.S., Albania, Canada, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom were scheduled to participate.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is also operating in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command of the formation on July 1, is embarked aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG 2’s flagship.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Cole Davis, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), cons a rigid-hull inflatable boat while participating in small boat operations during the NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike 22.2 (NEST 22.2), in the Adriatic Sea, Oct. 21, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 7

Sailor signals a F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Sidewinders’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), during the NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike 22.2 (NEST 22.2) in the Adriatic Sea, Oct. 18, 2022. U.S. Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) apply chocks and chains to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, Oct. 9, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Lt. Christopher Barmore conducts a fuel sample test aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG-94) in the Gulf of Oman on Oct. 11, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
  • USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) steams in the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway off the East Coast. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) left Naval Station Norfolk, Va. on Oct. 4, 2022, and will operate throughout the Atlantic, exercise with allies and partners, make a foreign port call and operationally employ the carrier air wing for the first time.

Ford features 23 new technologies, including the Electro-Magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), the Dual-Band Radar, Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) and the new A1B nuclear reactor design.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Casie Rohwer, from Oak Grove, Kentucky, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78) engineering department, welds replacement door parts in the machine shop, Oct. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) air department transport an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the ‘Gray Wolves’ of Electronic Attacks Squadron (VAQ) 142 from the flight deck to the hanger-bay, Oct. 17, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., will embark on Ford and includes nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Black Lions” of VFA-213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bear Aces” of VAW-124 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Tridents” of HSC-9 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Spartans” of HSM-70 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Javier Fonseca-Diaz, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), stands as lee helmsman during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189) while Normandy is underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 23, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG-74) conducts a passenger transfer while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on Oct. 21, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

The CSG also includes fleet logistics ships USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) and USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188).

In the Eastern Pacific

Yeomen 1st Class Jaemi-Leigh Cuenca, from Waianae, Hawaii, uses a telephone aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz CSG continues its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in the Southern California Operating Areas ahead of an expected deployment to the Western Pacific.

Carrier Strike Group 11

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the ‘Fighting Redcocks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, makes an arrested gear landing on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 10, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Two shooters launch an E/A-18G Growler, from the ‘Cougars’ of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., will be embarked aboard Nimitz for COMPTUEX and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA 146 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Sailors fight a simulated fire during a damage control drill on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) on Oct. 22, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Navy Electrician’s Mate Seaman Camden Sinner, from Presque Isle, Wis., looks through an alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108) on Oct. 21, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG- 108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.
  • USS John Finn (DDG-113) homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.