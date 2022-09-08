USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 8, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Sept. 8, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 299

(USS 241, USNS 58) 111

(USS 75, USNS 36) 68

(47 Deployed, 21 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 5 1 3 11 29 59 108

In Yokosuka, Japan

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is at its homeport in Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

USS America (LHA-6) is underway in the Philippine Sea.

In the Singapore Strait

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) just completed a port call in Singapore. Tripoli and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Singapore Strait.

Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., for an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2.

Prior to embarking the 31st MEU, Tripoli had been operating under the “lightning carrier” concept, in which it had more than a dozen F-35Bs aboard during its Pacific deployment. The ship is underway with Marine MV-22B Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions for the remainder of its Indo-Pacific deployment.

Tripoli took part in the June Valiant Shield exercise but has transitioned to an amphibious ready force with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) embarked. Since it began its deployment in May, Tripoli has also had a detachment of MH-60S Knight Hawks embarked from the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23.

In the Ionian Sea

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Ionian Sea. The CSG left Norfolk, Va., on Aug. 10 and took over duties in U.S. 6th Fleet from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on Aug 28.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is also operating in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command of the formation on July 1, is embarked aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG 2’s flagship.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In Riga, Latvia; Visby, Sweden

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) have been operating in the Baltic Sea. The ARG includes USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), USS Arlington (LPD-24) and USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44). Kearsarge arrived in Riga, Latvia, on Sept. 6. Arlington arrived in Visby, Sweden, on Sept. 6.

According to the Navy, last week, the Kearsarge ARG-MEU, participated in a bilateral training opportunity with Swedish Armed Forces where maritime and amphibious operations were conducted to maintain unit readiness as a cohesive partnering force. The ARG-MEU and Swedish forces held amphibious operations, a raid in Ravlunda, Sweden, and an airfield seizure ashore.

The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is based in North Carolina and includes the command element; the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6; and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.

The Kearsarge ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron Six. Other Navy units in the ARG include Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2 and Beach Master Unit 2.

In the Western Atlantic

Ships and squadrons of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) are returning home after a more than nine-month deployment — mostly in the Mediterranean Sea.

Carrier Air Wing 1 squadrons landed at their home fields on Monday. USS San Jacinto (CG-56) is expected arrive in Norfolk today. USS Cole (DDG-67), USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96) and USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), all part of Destroyer Squadron 28, are still at sea. Truman is also still in the Atlantic Ocean but is expected to pull into Norfolk in the coming days.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) and USS Gravely (DDG-107) have already returned home to Naval Station Mayport, Fla., and Naval Station Norfolk, respectively. Jason Dunham arrived on June 26, while Gravely came home on June 24.

The Harry S. Truman CSG was in the Mediterranean for a nine-month deployment as part of the U.S. support of NATO allies and as a hedge against Russian aggression since Moscow invaded Ukraine. While supporting U.S. European Command, Air Carrier Wing 1 flew more than 10,200 sorties, according to the release. During a March 2022 visit to Truman, while it was in the Mediterranean, USNI News learned that the air wing performed 60 to 90 sorties a day, at the time.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., was embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments. The air wing returned this week:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

