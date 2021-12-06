USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 6, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 6, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 52 32 84

In Yokosuka, Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

In Sasebo, Japan

The ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Philippine Sea. Naval forces from Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and the U.S. concluded a nine-day multilateral, multinational annual exercise in the Philippine Sea on Nov. 30.

The five participating international navies included the Royal Australian Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy, the German Navy, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S Navy.

“The U.S. participated with aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) with embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG106), replenishment ships USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) and USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194) and an unnamed Los Angeles class submarine,” USNI News reported last week.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the Persian Gulf

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is underway in the Persian Gulf. The ARG deployed Aug. 12.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In the Atlantic

🥇Even after months at sea we have another first! The first RAS – Replenishment at Sea 🌊 between HMSQNLZ and RFA Tidesurge 🇬🇧 Thank you @RFATidesurge#CSG21@RoyalNavy pic.twitter.com/EvaqFJUcsY — HMS Queen Elizabeth 🇬🇧 (@HMSQNLZ) December 2, 2021

The United Kingdom Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) departed Rota, Spain today after pulling into port on Dec. 2.

Carrier Strike Group 21 is now on the final leg of its seven-month deployment, which has seen the group travel over 40,000 nautical miles to the Indo-Pacific and back. Ships and aircraft from the group have operated and exercised with over 40 countries during the deployment. The group is currently dispersed and the original composition has changed. U.K. replenishment ship RFA Tidespring (A136) was replaced by RFA Tidesurge (A138) earlier this month.

Queen Elizabeth is currently with destroyer HMS Diamond (D34), replenishment ship RFA Fort Victoria (A387) and, as was when CSG 21 operated in the Mediterranean in June, Italian destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D553).

The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 completed their embarkation on Queen Elizabeth, with the squadron departing Nov. 24 for Naval Station Rota, Spain, for the first leg of the return flight home. The U.S. squadron had been integrated with the Royal Air Force 617 Squadron “The Dambusters.”

A U.K. F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter operating from Queen Elizabeth crashed in the eastern Mediterranean on Nov. 17. The U.S. Navy is helping the U.K. recover the F-35B. A U.K. government spokesperson confirmed to USNI News that the U.S. Navy was dispatching a ship and crew to help with the deep salvage mission.

The CSG has been accompanied by a U.K. Royal Navy nuclear attack boat.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. USS Makin Island (LHD-8), USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25) – along with the 15th MEU – returned from their last deployment in May 2021.

In the Western Atlantic

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group departed from Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday for a scheduled deployment. Along with the U.S. ships; Royal Norwegian Navy Frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) joined the strike group under the Cooperative Deployment Program, which, according to the Navy, emphasizes the strengthening of defense partnerships and capabilities between the U.S. and bilateral or multilateral partners.

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Red Rippers of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blue Blasters of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Proud Warriors of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28



Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

Royal Norwegian Navy Frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in Virginia Capes operating areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.