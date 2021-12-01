Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Leaves For Deployment

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group departed from Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday for its scheduled deployment.

The carrier strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, includes aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and USS San Jacinto (CG 56). CVW-1 squadrons embarked include the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron 211, the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron 34, the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron 81, the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron 137, the “Seahawks” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 126, the “Dragon Slayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11, the “Proud Warriors” of the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 72 and a detachment of the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40.

The strike group is joined by Destroyer Squadron 28, which includes USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).

There are approximately 6,000 sailors deploying, according to a Navy news release.

The Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is working with the Harry S. Truman Strike Group through the Cooperative Deployment Program.

Truman previously participated in a pre-deployment training cycle after a 10-month maintenance period that concluded in May, USNI News previously reported. The carrier entered Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its maintenance period in July 2020 after two back-to-back deployments. The most recent deployment saw the carrier operating in the Middle East, followed by a two-month sustainment cruise off the Virginia coast at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strike group completed the Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) on Oct. 26, according to a Navy news release. Harry S. Truman left Norfolk on Sept. 30 for its COMPTUEX, which is required to certify that the carrier is combat-ready and able to conduct integrated maritime, joint and combined operations.

During the COMPTUEX the Truman CSG also participated in the second iteration of the NATO vignette. This COMPTUEX was one of the largest the strike group had done, according to the release.

“This exercise provided a unique opportunity for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to enhance multilateral warfighting capabilities and to fortify mil-to-mil relations with our allied partner, the Royal Norwegian Navy. Training events such as these send a clear message that we can provide flexible capabilities to promote security, stability, freedom of navigation, and the free flow commerce anywhere on the globe,” Renshaw said in the release. “The team we have formed between the U.S. and Norway has effectively shown our ability to respond to dynamic events – no matter what we encounter in future operations.”