Vernazza Takes Over Naval Information Forces, Aeschbach Retires from Naval Service

Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza relieved Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach as the commander of Naval Information Forces on Friday, the Navy announced.

The change of command ceremony in Suffolk, Va., marks the end of Aeschbach’s naval career, as she retired after 34 years in the sea service, the last of which was spent as NAVIFOR’s commander. She assumed the role in May 2021.

“We’ve accomplished quite a bit in terms of the form and function of the type command, and I’m reflecting on the word streamlining, but I do think that we are organized in a way now in terms of how we’re trying to deliver readiness and man, train, equip, support,” Aeschbach told reporters in early July. “It’s more effective than when I first came in, and we’ve really expanded the scope and scale of what we’re doing on the afloat side for our ships and platforms that are getting ready to go on deployment.”

During Aeschbach’s time at the helm, she oversaw the creation of a cyber designator, two cryptologic technicians, one intelligence specialist on submarines, a pilot program for information warfare junior officers and more effective training, USNI News previously reported.

“We have made significant progress in ensuring our force is fit to meet the fight ahead with trained and ready warfighters. We’ve stood up officer designators for space and cyber, and have skilled enlisted cyber warfare technicians defending our networks throughout the Fleet and the joint force,” Aeschbach said at her change of command ceremony, according to the Navy release. “We now leverage all officer accession sources – attracting a diverse pool of truly eye-watering talent. We’ve significantly elevated the integration of IW into live, virtual and constructive training, and we are on a trajectory to see an afloat test in the coming year of that capability.”

Vernazza previously served as the commander of Fleet Information Warfare Command Pacific, as well as the Information Warfare Task Force, Pacific. He is a 1990 graduate of the Naval Academy who has served in mostly intelligence roles during his naval career, according to the Navy release.

He previously served as the command operations officer for the Joint Forces Command Intelligence Command, the deputy branch head for Battlespace Awareness Programs under the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and the director for intelligence for Carrier Strike Group 11.

“The complexity of our Navy’s mission sets and the rapidly changing security environment mean that IW will always be in demand – and we must keep a laser focus on warfighting readiness,” Vernazza said, according to the release. “We must also approach our challenges with imagination and creativity, building a collaborative environment that promotes innovation and teamwork. I have complete confidence in our abilities to execute our important mission together and look forward to working with you with urgency, confidence and steadfast resolve.”