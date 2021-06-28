USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 28, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of June 28, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 61 38 99

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 2 2 25 17 53 99

In the Philippine Sea

The Japan-based America Amphibious Ready Group is underway in the Western Pacific. The ARG, made up of USS America (LHA-6), USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and USS Germantown (LSD-42), is underway in the Philippine Sea with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked.

The 31st MEU is currently comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) as the Amphibious Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines as the Ground Combat Element and Combat Logistics Battalion 31 as the Logistics Combat Element.

In the North Arabian Sea

The Navy’s Japan-based carrier strike group is now operating in the North Arabian Sea to support the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG-67) and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG-97) crossed into U.S. 5th Fleet from U.S. 7th Fleet on Friday, USNI News reported.

“While in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, the Ronald Reagan CSG will operate and train alongside regional and coalition partners and provide airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan,” reads the Navy statement.

Reagan arrived in U.S. Central Command to relieve USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), which has been operating in the Middle East since April. The last time the Navy’s Japan-based carrier operated in the Middle East was in 2003, when USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) supported the invasion of Iraq.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-5 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Cruiser

USS Shiloh (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

USS Halsey (DDG-97), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Red Sea

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), Carrier Air Wing 3 and IKE’s escorts have been operating in the North Arabian Sea since arriving in U.S. Central Command in early April. Ike is now heading to its Norfolk, Va., homeport following its second deployment within a year.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruisers

USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mitscher (DDG-57), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) remain in the Red Sea, operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The ARG made a Suez transit on June 1. The ARG conducted Joint Exercise Eager Lion off of Jordan and recently exercised with Saudi Arabia.

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an Aviation Combat Element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), Carrier Air Wing 2, Destroyer Squadron 1, and five destroyers – USS Dewey (DDG-105), USS Howard (DDG-83), USS O’Kane (DDG-77), USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) and USS Chafee (DDG-90) – certified its air wing in the Hawaiian Island operating areas ahead of what is expected to be a deployment to the Indo-Pacific region later this summer. This deployment will mark the first U.S. carrier deployment of F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighters and the CMV-22B Osprey.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) are in the Virginia Capes Operating Area.

Truman recently completed a ten-month maintenance period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and has begun its pre-deployment training cycle. With Carrier Air Wing One embarked, the ship is conducting a Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and a Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) as it completes its Basic Phase of pre-deployment training.

Ford conducted its first shock trail blast off of Florida on June 18 and is now in the Virginia Capes.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.