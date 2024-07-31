Russian Bombers Fly Missions Through Japan’s ADIZ, Australia Unveils First MQ-4C Triton

Two Russian Tu-95 bombers conducted a 10-hour flight over the Sea of Japan, entering Japan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, three times on Tuesday with Japan scrambling its fighters in response.

Two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two fighter aircraft flew in from Russia Tuesday and headed eastward over the Sea of Japan before changing course off the Oki Islands archipelago to head north toward home, according to a Wednesday Japan’s Joint Staff Office release.

Later, the two TU-95 bombers, again accompanied by two fighter aircraft, flew in from the direction of Russia, flying east to an area west of the main island of Hokkaido before changing course to the north, off the coast of Okushiri Island, which lies 12 miles west of Hokkaido. The aircraft flew parallel with Hokkaido before changing course off the coast of Cape Kamui on Hokkaido, to head west toward Russia.

On the third occasion, the two Tu-95 bombers and the two fighter aircraft escorting it flew in from Russia, heading toward Ishikawa Prefecture on the main island of Honshu before changing course off the coast of the Noto Peninsula and eventually heading home.

Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) scrambled in response. Another aircraft flew near Hokkaido and Honshu, suspected to be Russian as well.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Tuesday that the Tu-95MS long-range bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces Long-Range Aviation performed a planned flight over neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and that the flight duration was 10 hours.

Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces escorted the bombers and at certain stages of the route, the bombers were escorted by fighter aircraft of foreign countries, according to the Russian release.

“The flight was performed in strict compliance with the international rules on the use of airspace. Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic seas, as well as the Pacific Ocean,” reads the release.

Tuesday’s bomber flight occurred less than a week after Russia and China conducted a joint bomber flight in the Alaska ADIZ. Both Russia and China claim that their joint and individual bomber flights are routine training and not directed at any countries although Japan sees such bomber flights in its vicinity as provocative and demonstrations of military power aimed at Japan. Similarly, the U.S. and European countries see Russian bomber flights near their maritime borders as provocative actions.

Australia Unveils First MQ-4C Triton

The Australian government formally unveiled its first MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) – ‘AUS 1’ – at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Tindal Air Base Wednesday.

The UAV arrived in Australia on Jun. 16 at RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory of Australia. The country has a contract for a total of four such UAVs.

The Triton will complement the RAAF’s crewed P-8A Poseidon fleet as a ‘family of systems’ to undertake enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in support of Defence operations, according to an Australian Department of Defence release.

“As a complement to our existing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, the MQ-4C Triton will significantly enhance our ability to persistently patrol Australia’s north and broader maritime approaches,” RAAF Chief Air Marshal Stephen Chappell said in the release.

All four Tritons will be based at RAAF Base Tindal and controlled by No. 9 Squadron RAAF, at RAAF Base Edinburgh, South Australia.

In a press conference during the unveiling, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles said that two Tritons will be delivered in 2025. While previous plans called for a total of six Triton, Marles declined to say if the Australian government plans to purchase two more.

“Well, I want to make clear is what we are purchasing is four, and that is where our decision is at, and that’s what we are focused on pursuing,” Marles said, according to a transcript of the press conference.