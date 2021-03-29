USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 29, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 29, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

297

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 57 20 77

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 6 4 2 20 18 51 101

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan. Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka on Nov. 14. Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a winter maintenance period in Yokosuka.

Reagan’s Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) is 50 percent complete, according to Naval Sea Systems Command.

“The project team, which includes Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (IMF) Detachment Yokosuka employees, along with PSNS & IMF and Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees on temporary duty to Japan and Ship Repair Facility, Yokosuka personnel, began critical path work in early December 2020, a month before the official project start date of Jan. 12, 2021,” reads the statement.

“Major work completed so far during the SRA includes non-skid replacement on the flight deck and hangar bay, aircraft elevator repair, and various valve and component repairs.”

USS America (LHA-6) is in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Indian Ocean

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group drilled with the Indian Navy and Air Force on Sunday and Monday, according to a release from U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“The exercise focused on complex operations such as anti-submarine warfare, joint air operations, and command and control (C2) integration. It demonstrated the capacity of the two nations to operate together to advance a common vision of Indo-Pacific, ensuring peace and stability,” reads the statement.

“USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) and her embarked Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 75), the ‘Wolf Pack’, USS Russell (DDG-59) and USS Theodore Roosevelt operated with INS Shivalik (F 47) with embarked helicopter, Maritime Patrol Aircraft (P-8I) from INAS 312 – ‘The Albatross’, and Indian Air Force aircraft from Squadron No. 222 – ‘The Tigersharks.’ U.S. and Indian forces exercised together seamlessly across all domains, demonstrating the compatibility of our platforms and operations on the sea and in the air.”

The exercises follow Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s recent visit to India.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser



USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS John Finn (DDG-113), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) and USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7) conducted an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. 5th Fleet spokesman told USNI News on March 19. Makin Island was accompanied by guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG-73) during the transit, according to ship spotters. Puller has been forward deployed to Bahrain since 2017.

On March 23, the Marine Corps announced that Col. Christopher Bronzi, who had led the MEU since November 2019, was removed by Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Commander Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command, following completion of the command investigation into the assault amphibious vehicle mishap which occurred off the coast of San Clemente Island, Calif., on July 30, 2020.” Former 11th MEU commander Col. Fridrik Fridriksson has taken command of the 15th MEU. In July, during a training exercise ahead of the MEU’s deployment to the Western Pacific and the Middle East, the AAV took on water before sinking in the waters near San Clemente Island. One Navy hospital corpsman and eight Marine infantrymen with B Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines died when the AAV they were riding in sank in about 385-foot-deep waters as the vehicle returned to amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD-25). Eight Marines, including the vehicle crew of three, were pulled from or able to get out of the vehicle before the 26-ton amtrac sank; one of those Marines later died.

Makin Island entered the Persian Gulf on Feb. 8 along with elements of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Embarked on Makin Island is a detachment of Marine F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced). According to 5th Fleet, the air detachment supported the Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Enduring Freedom, but the fleet did not specify if the F-35Bs conducted strike operations.

The ARG includes amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25). The 15th MEU includes the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element composed of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element composed of Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element composed of Combat Logistics Battalion 15. Other units include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Beach Master Unit 1, and Fleet Surgical Team 1 from San Diego and Assault Craft Unit 5 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

In the Mediterranean Sea

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is operating in U.S. 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea. Guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG-61) and guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), both part of the CSG, operated in the Black Sea last week. According to a 6th Fleet tweet, the ships in the Black Sea participated “in the Romanian-led exercise Sea Shield 2021 and conducted maritime security operations in support of NATO Allies – Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania – and Partners in the region Ukraine and Georgia.” Monterey and Thomas Hudner departed the Black Sea on March 24.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruisers



USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.*

*The cruiser has been pier-side in Norfolk, Va., undergoing repairs since late February.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mitscher (DDG-57), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Western Atlantic

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed on Thursday. Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17) make up the ARG. Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU, which is headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., consists of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced. The 24th MEU also includes a Light Armored Reconnaissance detachment. The MEU’s deployment with the JLTV is a first for a MEU based on the East Coast, reported USNI News.

The sailors and Marines were already given the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the services’ emphasis on vaccinating units about to deploy.

“The entire ARG-MEU is estimated to have over 90 percent voluntarily immunized once the last few people receive their second dose underway,” Capt. Darren Nelson, Amphibious Squadron Four’s commodore, said in the news release. “The impressive number was achieved by making the vaccine available to everyone and by doing everything possible to educate our sailors and Marines about the vaccine.”

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.