USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 1, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 1, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

297

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 56 21 77

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 2 2 2 19 19 55 99

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka on Nov. 14. Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a winter maintenance period in Yokosuka.

USS America (LHA-6) has returned to port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) continues to operate in the Philippine Sea. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is conducting its second deployment in the past year.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS John Finn (DDG-113), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the Persian Gulf

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is in the Persian Gulf. USS Makin Island (LHD-8) transited the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 8.

According to the Marines, “The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit began air operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 13. Close air support operations and defensive counter-air support operations were carried out by Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), the aviation combat element of the 15th MEU, as part of broader U.S. Central Command counterterrorism operations in the region. U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft departed from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, to execute the long-range strike.”

The ARG includes amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25). The 15th MEU includes the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element composed of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element composed of Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element composed of Combat Logistics Battalion 15. Other units include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Beach Master Unit 1, and Fleet Surgical Team 1 from San Diego and Assault Craft Unit 5 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

In the Eastern Pacific

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is currently making its return transit to its homeport of Bremerton, Wash. Carrier Air Wing 17 squadrons have returned to their home airfields on the West Coast. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group departed San Diego in May for a deployment to the Middle East that began in June.

Nimitz commanding officer Capt. Max Clark told reporters last week that Nimitz would offload the air wing in San Diego and then continue on to Washington. As reported in The Kitsap Sun, the carrier “will also stop at Indian Island, at the entrance to Puget Sound, to drop off ordnance, Clark said. Then, finally, after a journey that started with crewmembers stepping onboard for quarantine April 1, 2020, most will get to dry land.”

The carrier will undergo a post-deployment maintenance period.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited sailors and Marines aboard Nimitz at sea Feb. 25, just ahead of their return to San Diego on Feb. 26.

Austin met with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group leadership, including Clark and Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 11.

During his visit, Austin addressed the crew via the ship’s public address system, or 1MC, thanking the strike group for their service, sacrifice and ability to work as a team. Austin also passed along his appreciation to the crew’s families and friends.

“I’m excited to be here,“ said Austin. “One of the things I wanted to say upfront is that I want to thank you for what you’ve done. You’ve demonstrated incredible professionalism, resiliency and focus. It was impressive. We are all tremendously proud of what you have done.”

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, on a trip to Southern California, visited Nimitz and met with sailors on Feb. 24.

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing 17 is based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. Its total of nine squadrons and detachments returned to their home airfields. Those airfields are noted below. The return of VMFA 323 marks the last carrier deployment for the F/A-18C.

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA 94 F/A-18F from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

The Carl Vinson CSG and Carrier Air Wing 2 are underway in the Southern California Operating Areas. Later this year, the strike group will deploy for the first time with the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter and the CMV-22B Osprey aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70).

In the Eastern Atlantic

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is now operating in U.S. 6th Fleet, just outside the Strait of Gibraltar. The IKE CSG deployed Feb. 19 for the second time in a year with a partially new set of cruiser and destroyer escorts. Aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) are deploying again after setting out for an earlier deployment in January 2020. USS Monterey (CG-61) and guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG-57), USS Laboon (DDG-58), USS Mahan (DDG-72) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) are new to the carrier strike group this time around, swapping in to relieve other surface ship escorts that deployed last year.

Vella Gulf returned to its homeport of Norfolk, Va., on Feb. 26 after suffering a fuel oil leak in an engineering space. The leak was discovered while the ship was operating in heavy seas during its transit across the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. 2nd Fleet announced there was no operational impact to the rest of the strike group. It was unclear which cruiser had been performing the role of air defense commander for the strike group, but because there were two cruisers, Monterey can perform that role while Vella Gulf undergoes maintenance in Virginia. The guided-missile destroyers can also assume this role as required.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mitscher (DDG-57), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is underway in the Virginia Capes.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.