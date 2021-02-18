USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Feb. 18, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Feb. 18, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

297

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 54 30 84

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 3 4 2 19 14 57 99

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

Reagan, which is the service’s forward-deployed carrier, pulled into its homeport of Yokosuka on Nov. 14. Japan-based U.S. carriers typically make two shorter patrols every year, with a winter maintenance period in Yokosuka.

In the Phillippine Sea

USS America (LHA-6) is underway in the Philippine Sea. The America Expeditionary Strike Group includes amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD-48) and has the Okinawa-based 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embarked.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is also operating in the Philippine Sea, off the north coast of the Philippines.

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser



USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS John Finn (DDG-113), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the South China Sea

U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59) performed a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea on Wednesday, U.S. 7th Fleet announced.

“This freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging unlawful restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan,” the release reads.

Earlier this month, USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) performed a FONOP near the Paracel Islands after the destroyer moved through the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan, China and Vietnam have all staked claims to those islands.

In the Middle Pacific

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and the Nimitz CSG are in the Middle Pacific, near Hawaii. The CSG has now “chopped” into U.S. 3rd Fleet. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group departed San Diego in May for a deployment to the Middle East that began in June. The Nimitz CSG is currently making its return transit to homeports and home airfields on the West Coast.

Carrier Strike Group 11

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA 94 F/A-18F from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Persian Gulf

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 15th MEU is in the Persian Gulf. USS Makin Island (LHD-8) transited the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 8. USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25) transited the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Persian Gulf on Jan 22 and Feb. 5 respectively.

The ARG includes amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport docks Somerset and San Diego. The 15th MEU consists of the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element comprised of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/4; and the Logistics Combat Element comprised of Combat Logistics Battalion 15. Other units include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49, Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Beach Master Unit 1, and Fleet Surgical Team 1 from San Diego and Assault Craft Unit 5 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Carl Vinson CSG and Carrier Air Wing 2 are underway in the Southern California Operating Areas. Later this year, the strike group will deploy for the first time with the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter and the CMV-22B Osprey aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70).

In the Western Atlantic

The Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG has completed its composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). The sailors of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group received their initial COVID-19 vaccines this past weekend, just days ahead of pulling out of Norfolk, Va., for a second deployment in the past year. About 80 percent of the strike group, or about 5,000 sailors, have accepted an offer to be vaccinated.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Norfolk-based CSG 2 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Monterey (CG-61), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22



Destroyer Squadron 22 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Laboon (DDG-58), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mitscher (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Mahan (DDG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is underway in the Virginia Capes.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.