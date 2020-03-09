Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 9, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 9, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 9, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
56 15 71

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 2 1 28 15 57 103

In Japan

Takara Yukinori (left), a Master Labor Contract employee assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) security department, takes down Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Matthew Keville, from Stockton, Calif., assigned to CFAO, during non-lethal weapons training on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan ON Mar. 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka.

In Thailand

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) 3rd Class Derek Koch, left, native of Pine Plains, N.Y., and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class John Ricasrente, native of Oakland, Calif., both assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD-20), prepare for flight operations in the ship’s flight deck in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020 on March 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20), and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) completed Exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand on March 6.

In the South China Sea

Artists from Trung Vuong Theater Da Nang perform at a reception welcoming the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) to Da Nang, Vietnam on March 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) and the USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) arrived in Da Nang, Vietnam on March 5. The carrier strike group deployed on Jan. 17 from San Diego, Calif. It is now back underway in the South China Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 9

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam on March 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on March 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Sailors transport cargo aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7) on March 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115) transits the Pacific Ocean on March 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

  • USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported in Everett, Wash.
  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

Seaman Edward Hogan, from Kildeer, Illinois, stands phone talker watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea on March 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea, within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Sailors transport ordnance on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea on March 6, 2020. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the ‘Knighthawks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea on March 7, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Christopher Lopez, left, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Brendan Robertson and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Zachariah Braswell refuel an MH-60R Knight Hawk helicopter, assigned to the ‘Proud Warriors’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, from the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) on March 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

USS Farragut (DDG-99) transits through the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb on Feb. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

A Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) on March 5, 2020. US Marine Corps Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th MEU is in the North Arabian Sea.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the Red Sea

A French Dassault Rafale M fighter jet launches from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on March 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) has transited the Suez Canal and is now in the Red Sea – part of the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility. Last week, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and the French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) participated in cross-deck inter-operability exercises in the Mediterranean Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 10

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), left, and the French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) sail in formation on March 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the ‘Rampagers’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on March 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), left, and the Horizon-class frigate of the French Marine Nationale FS Chevalier Paul (D621) sail in formation. Ike is conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea on March 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Lt. Helen Becker Smotzer, assigned to the ‘Swamp Foxes’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, from Fairview Park, Ohio, observes an MH-60R Knight Hawk land aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103). US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
  • Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.