Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 2, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 2, 2020

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 2, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
64 22 86

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 1 1 24 19 58 103

In Japan

General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Japan Self-Defense Forces, salutes a Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG-52) following a ship tour during Resilient Shield 2020 on Feb. 26, 2020. Resilient Shield is an annual bilateral exercise focused on Ballistic Missile Defense interoperability between the U.S. and Japan.

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka.

In Thailand

Capt. Michael J. Harris, commanding officer, left sailors aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20) watch fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericson (T-AO-194), far left, dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14), left, amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) and two MH-60 Knight Hawk helicopters after an underway replenishment in support of exercise Cobra Gold 2020 on March 1, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS America (LHA-6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in Laem Chabang, Thailand, on Feb. 22. The Marines, USS America and USS Green Bay (LPD-20) are participating in Exercise Cobra Gold. The exercise continues through March 6 in Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Rayong and Chon Buri provinces. The exercise also includes five other nations: Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia.

In the South China Sea

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (fuel) Airman Bradford McClendon, from Charlotte, N.C., raises the rings of the JP5 purifier aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on Feb. 28, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the South China Sea. The carrier strike group deployed on Jan. 17 from San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Sailors fold netting after a replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on Feb. 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Nicholas Pater (right), from San Diego, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Robert Reynolds, from Juarez, Mexico, direct the pilot of an MH-60S Knight Hawk, assigned to the ‘Eightballers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) during a replenishment-at-sea on Feb. 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Roy Eckroth, from Cincinnati, boards the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise on Feb. 24, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Sailors stand in ranks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG-91) on Feb. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

  • USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported in Everett, Wash.
  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Red Rippers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 25, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea, within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Ens. Veronica Sullivan, left, the gunnery officer aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), from Falls Church, Va. takes distance measurements between the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) and the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) on Feb. 24, 2020. US Navy Pho

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

An Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, center, flies in formation above the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 19, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Colson Millien, center, fights a simulated class Alpha fire during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) on Feb. 22, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Marines assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), move to the next firing line during a live-fire training range aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) on March 1, 2020. US Marines Corps Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th MEU has transited out through the Strait of Hormuz into the North Arabian Sea.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the Mediterranean Sea

Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69). Ike is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group on Feb. 25, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is the central Mediterranean Sea. The CSG deployed two weeks ago. U.S. 2nd Fleet is exercising the expeditionary Maritime Operations Center (MOC) concept, commanding and controlling the IKE CSG from an expeditionary MOC in Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Carrier Strike Group 10

An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Gunslingers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 lands on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on Feb. 25, 2020. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Chandler Hope DesRochers, from Hallsville, Texas, tightens chains during a daily inspection on an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Gunslingers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on Feb. 18, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

A convoy complied of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), front, MV Resolve, center, and USNS Benavidez (T-AKR-306) steam in formation on Feb. 28, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Lt. Zach Jones, assigned to the ‘Swamp Foxes’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, from Seal Beach, California, acts as the landing signal officer during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103) on Feb. 19, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
  • Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.