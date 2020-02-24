Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Feb. 24, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Feb. 24, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Feb. 24, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
56 24 80

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
1 2 1 24 9 59 96

In Japan

Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Kenneth Levin, from Boston, prepares to remove a handle from an expired carbon dioxide bottle onboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD-42) on Feb. 19, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka.

In Thailand

Royal Thai Navy seamen observe the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) during a welcoming ceremony on Feb. 22, 2020, at Laem Chabang, Thailand. US Army Photo

USS America (LHA-6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in Laem Chabang, Thailand Feb. 22. The Marines, USS America and USS Green Bay (LPD-20) are participating in Exercise Cobra Gold. The exercise takes place from Feb. 25 to March 6 in Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Rayong and Chon Buri provinces. The exercise also includes five other nations: Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia.

In the Philippine Sea

An E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the ‘Liberty Bells’ of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on Feb. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Philippine Sea. The carrier strike group deployed on Jan. 17 from San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Brandon Cintron, from New York, operates a flight deck camera aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on Feb. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

An MH-60S Knight Hawk, assigned to the ‘Eightballers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on Feb. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Operations Specialist 1st Class Leonardo Orozco, from Mexico City, monitors aircraft from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) on Feb. 18, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Seaman Miguel Carlos Martija, from Los Angeles, looks through a telescopic alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59) on Feb. 18, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

  • USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported in Everett, Wash.
  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

Sailors signal to launch an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the ‘Fighting Checkmates’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 18, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Harry S. Truman CSG is in the North Arabian Sea, within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This deployment is the Truman Strike Group‘s second in two years.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Dylan Allsopp, from Hemet, California, directs an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 19, 2020. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the ‘Fighting Checkmates’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 19, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., and is embarked on Harry S. Truman:

  • The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Zachariah Braswell, from Howe, Texas, tests F-76 fuel for sediment using a combined contaminated fuel detector aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) on Feb. 8, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

An MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter, attached to the ‘Dragon Slayers’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports cargo from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) on Feb. 8, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Lassen (DDG-82), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Persian Gulf

Cpl. Kaleb Selock, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), guides rotor blades of an CH-53E Super Stallion during pre-flight maintenance on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) on Feb. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th MEU are in the Persian Gulf.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship Bataan, amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the Middle Atlantic

An MH-60S Knight Hawk, assigned to the ‘Dusty Dogs’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, conducts a vertical replenishment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on Feb. 18, 2020. US Navy Photo

Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group deployed last week immediately after completing its Composite Unit Training Exercise.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Clyde Faison, from Jackson, Tennessee, logs a catapult’s temperature and air pressure aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) on Feb. 19, 2020. US Navy Photo

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

Sailors launch an E/A-18G Growler, assigned to the ‘Zappers’ of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on Feb. 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana and is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG-56) participate in a debrief after leading a flight deck damage control training exercise on Feb. 12, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Kirstin Kulus, from Wendell Arizona, uses a portable exothermal cutting unit to cut metal in the general workshop aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG-55) on Feb. 4, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, Va., and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
  • Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In the Western Atlantic

Landing Craft Utility (LCU 1661) assigned to Assault Craft Unit Two performs a ‘stern-gate marriage’ as part of a well deck certification exercise onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) on Feb. 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is underway. 75 years ago, during World War II, Marines raised the flag on Iwo Jima on Mt. Suribachi.

In Bremerton, Wash.

Sailors treat simulated wounds during a mass casualty drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Feb. 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) to its homeport of Bremerton, Wash., on February 21.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.