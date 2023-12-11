USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 11, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 11, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship. This post has been updated to include more information on deployed and underway ships.

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) remains in its homeport of Yokosuka. USS America (LHA-6) is in Sasebo.

In the Philippine Sea



USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group are in the Philippine Sea.

According to plane spotters, Vinson is using older C-2A Greyhounds flying out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, as the carrier-onboard delivery role for the aircraft carrier. Vinson, along with several other West Coast carriers that field F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighters, use CMV-22B Ospreys in the COD role. Last week, the Pentagon grounded all Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force V-22s following the crash of an Air Force MV-22B off the coast of Japan.

Carrier Strike Group 1



Carrier



USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

The “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Stingers” of VFA 113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Warhawks” of VFA 97 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA 192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore

The “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 – CMV-22B – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island

The “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Carl Vinson.

USS Hopper (DDG-70) homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

In the South China Sea

The China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia harassed Philippine fishing vessels with water cannon blasts and ramming over the weekend, USNI News reported.

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace on Dec. 6.

“The aircraft’s transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows,” U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement on the transit.

In the Western Pacific

USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) arrived in Guam after concluding 14 days of medical, humanitarian and disaster response, engineering, and host nation outreach efforts in the Solomon Islands as part of Pacific Partnership 24-1.

In the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) departed Souda Bay, Crete, on Wednesday and is operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean is meant to deter Hezbollah, Iran and other actors from joining the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. Hamas is a State Department-designated terrorist group that started ruling the occupied territory Gaza after Israel withdrew troops and settlers in 2005.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has twice extended the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment in the Mediterranean, USNI News reported.

U.S. 6th Fleet command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) is back in Italy after seven weeks in the Mediterranean Sea amid U.S. efforts to keep the Israel-Hamas conflict from broadening in the Middle East. The U.S. 6th Fleet flagship returned to its Gaeta homeport Friday, the fleet announced in a statement the same day.

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Bravo Command Element are also in the Mediterranean Sea. Mesa Verde is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). USS Bataan (LHD-5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), the other two ships in the Bataan ARG, are currently operating in the Red Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61) returned to its Norfolk homeport last week.

USS McFaul (DDG-74) homeported at Norfolk.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Red Sea

The real fight continues. BZ to both teams for playing a good game. 🤝 Until next year. Hooyah USS Carney (DDG 64)!💥💥💥#GoNavy! #AlwaysForward#ArmyNavyGame2023 pic.twitter.com/zNrLqtN8TJ — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 9, 2023



The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG-87) shot down a drone in the Red Sea on Wednesday, just days after USS Carney (DDG-64) downed three drones launched from Yemen, a defense official confirmed to USNI News.

“We can confirm the USS Mason shot down an uncrewed aerial vehicle originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen at 10:20 a.m. (Yemen time) Dec. 6 in the southern Red Sea,” a defense official told USNI News in an email. “There was no damage or injury to U.S. equipment or personnel.”

Carney and Mason are part of the U.S. naval forces that have been on station following the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

The French Navy reported that FS Languedoc (D653), a FREMM Multi-Mission Frigate, shot down two Houthi drones that were launched from Yemen over the weekend.

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is in the Red Sea. Bataan and Carter Hall, with elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, are in the northern Red Sea as part of the U.S. naval buildup in the region.

Bataan and Carter Hall entered the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aden on Oct. 27, according to ship spotters. The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is embarked across Bataan, Carter Hall and Mesa Verde.

Among many missions for which Marines are trained is evacuating civilians in conflict zones. USNI News visited the unit in April during a non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in North Carolina.

Embarked units include Amphibious Squadron 8, 26th MEU (SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 8, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, and Beach Master Unit 2. The 26th MEU (SOC), based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., includes Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marines; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 22.

In the Persian Gulf

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) continues to operate in the Persian Gulf.

This is the first time a U.S. aircraft carrier has sailed in the Persian Gulf since USS Nimitz (CVN-68) operated there in late 2020, according to the USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker. The other ships accompanying Ike were guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Stehem (DDG-63).

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) deployed on Oct. 14, while several of the carrier’s escorts left on Oct. 13. The carrier transited the Strait of Gibraltar on Oct. 28 and transited the Suez Canal on Nov. 4.

U.S. Central Command announced that an Ohio-class submarine arrived in its area of responsibility earlier last month. The submarine was later confirmed as USS Florida (SSG-728). These SSGNs carry up to 154 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles.

Carrier Strike Group 2

Carrier



USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 3

The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA 32 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rampagers” of VFA 83 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Wildcats” of VFA 131 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 – MH-60S – from Naval Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Philippine Sea (CG-58), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 22

Destroyer Squadron 22 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

USS Mason (DDG-87), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Middle Pacific

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10) arrived in Sydney, Australia on Dec. 9, 2023.

In the Eastern Pacific



USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) is on its way to Seattle, Wash., expected to arrive on Dec. 18. Healy is conducting a circumnavigation deployment that started in Seattle.

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) was spotted heading outbound from San Diego, Calif., on Dec 6. Amphibious warship USS Boxer (LHD-4) is off the coast of California.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.