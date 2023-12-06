Guided-missile Destroyer USS Mason Shoots Downs Drone in Red Sea

This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG-87) shot down a drone in the Red Sea on Wednesday, just days after USS Carney (DDG-64) downed three drones launched from Yemen, a defense official confirmed to USNI News.

“We can confirm the USS Mason shot down an uncrewed aerial vehicle originating from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen at 10:20 a.m. (Yemen time) Dec. 6 in the southern Red Sea,” a defense official told USNI News in an email. “There was no damage or injury to U.S. equipment or personnel.”

Carney and Mason are part of the U.S. naval forces that have been on station following the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

On Sunday, Carney shot down the drones in the Red Sea while responding to distress signals from merchant ships.

Houthi forces have been targeting commercial ships linked to Israel, according the group’s public statements.

In the statement, CENTCOM described the Sunday attacks as “a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security.”

“They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world. We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran. The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners,” the statement reads.