94 Navy Flag, Marine General Officers Confirmed This Week

The Senate confirmed 79 Navy admirals and 15 Marine Corps general officers on Tuesday after Sen. Tommy Tubervill (R-Ala.) modified his hold on en bloc voting on military promotions, according to a list assembled by USNI News.

Tuberville had issued the hold on en bloc voting, a process that allows the Senate to confirm nominees in batches rather than individually, over the Pentagon’s policy that allows for and reimburses out-of-state travel for non-covered reproductive care, including abortions.

He announced Tuesday he would lift the hold on confirmation votes for three-star officers and below, USNI News reported. The Senate confirmed the flag and general officers shortly following the announcement.

The new hold on confirming four-star officers includes four Navy positions – vice chief of naval operations, Naval Reactors director and next leaders of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, current deputy commander of U.S. Fleet Forces has been nominated for the VCNO job while Vice Adm. Bill Houston, commander of U.S. Submarine Forces has been nominated to lead Naval Reactors. Current PACFLEET commander Adm. Sam Paparo was nominated to lead INDO-PACOM while Vice Adm. Stephen Koehler, who serves as the director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, J5, was nominated to lead PACFLEET. Both those nominations were announced earlier than normal by the Biden administration along with the CNO and VCNO nominations in July, USNI News reported at the time.

In response to Tuberville’s holds, the Navy, Marine Corps and the other military branches shuffled a number of the flag officers around, extending some in the positions or moving others around to fill in the gaps. The Navy has not yet announced a timeline for when the newly confirmed flag officers will move into their positions. Details on the timeline for the flag officer moves were not immediately available.

Navy

Vice Adm. Karl Thomas reappointment to vice admiral and to be Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare N2/N6 Office of the Chief of Naval Operations/Director of Naval Intelligence

Vice Adm. Jeffrey W. Hughes reappointment to vice admiral and to be Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development Supreme Allied Command Transformation

Vice Adm. Craig A. Clapperton reappointment to vice admiral and to be Commander Fleet Cyber Command/Commander Fleet Cyber Command/Commander

Vice Adm. Daniel W. Dwyer reappointment to vice admiral and to be Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development (N7) Office of the Chief of Naval Operations

Rear Adm. Yvette M. Davids promotion to vice admiral and to be Superintendent U.S. Naval Academy

Vice Adm. Charles B. Cooper II reappointment to vice admiral and to be Deputy Commander U.S. Central Command

Rear Adm. Brendan R. McLane promotion to vice admiral and to be Commander Naval Surface Forces/Commander Naval Surface Force

Rear Adm. John E. Gumbleton promotion to vice admiral and to be Deputy Commander U.S. Fleet Forces Command

Rear Adm. Christopher S. Gray promotion to vice admiral and to be Commander Navy Installations Command

Rear Adm. James E. Pitts to be vice admiral and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities N9 Office of the Chief of Naval Operations

Rear Adm. George M. Wikoff promotion to vice admiral and to be Commander U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/Commander Fifth Fleet and Commander Combined Maritime Forces

Rear Adm. Frederick W. Kacher promotion to vice admiral and to be Commander Seventh Fleet

Rear Adm. James P. Downey promotion to vice admiral and Commander Naval Sea Systems Command

Rear Adm. Daniel L. Cheever promotion to vice admiral and to be Commander Naval Air Forces/Commander Naval Air Force U.S. Pacific Fleet

Rear Adm. Robert M. Gaucher promotion to vice admiral to be Commander Naval Submarine Forces/Commander Submarine Force United States Atlantic Fleet Allied Submarine Command

Rear Adm. Douglas G. Perry promotion to vice admiral and Commander Second Fleet and Commander Joint Forces Command Norfolk

Rear Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon to be vice admiral and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Installations and Logistics N4 Office of the Chief of Naval Operations

Rear Adm. Blake L. Converse promotion to vice admiral and Deputy Commander U.S. Pacific Fleet

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael A. Brookes to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Heidi K. Berg to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Darin K. Via to be rear admiral (lower half) and Surgeon General of the Navy

Rear Adm. (lower half) Casey J. Moton to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen R. Tedford to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Rick Freedman to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kenneth W. Epps to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Darin K. Via to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen D. Barnett to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael W. Baze to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard T. Brophy Jr. to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Joseph F. Cahill III to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Brian L. Davies to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael P. Donnelly to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Daniel P. Martin to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard E. Seif Jr. to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Paul C. Spedero Jr. to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Derek A. Trinque to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Dennis Velez to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Darryl L. Walker to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeromy B. Williams to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kenneth R. Blackmon to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Marc S. Lederer to be rear admiral

Rear Adm. (lower half) Robert C. Nowakowski to be rear admiral

Capt. Walter D. Brafford to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Robert J. Hawkins to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Amy N. Bauernschmidt to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Michael B. Devore to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Thomas A. Donovan to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Frederic C. Goldhammer to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Ian L. Johnson to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Neil A. Koprowski to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Paul J. Lanzilotta to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Joshua Lasky to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Donald W. Marks to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Craig T. Mattingly to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Andrew T. Miller to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Lincoln M. Reifsteck to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Frank A. Rhodes IV to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Thomas E. Shultz to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Todd E. Whalen to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Forrest O. Young to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Julie M. Treanor to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Frank G. Schlereth III to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Joshua C. Himes to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Kurtis A. Mole to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Thomas J. Dickinson to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Kevin R. Smith to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Todd S. Weeks to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Dianna Wolfson to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Jeffrey A. Jurgemeyer to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Richard S. Lofgren to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Michael S. Mattis to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Richard W. Meyer to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Bryon T. Smith to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Michael R. Vanpoots to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. John E. Byington to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. John A. Robinson III to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. David E. Ludwa to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Peter K. Muschinske to be rear admiral (lower half)

Capt. Marc F. Williams to be rear admiral (lower half)

Marine Corps

Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm to be lieutenant general and Commanding General I Marine Expeditionary Force

Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman Jr. to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commandant for Plans Policies and Operations Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps

Major Gen. James H. Adams III to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps

Major Gen. Bradford J. Gering to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commandant Aviation Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps

Major Gen. Gregory L. Masiello to be lieutenant general and Director Defense Contract Management Agency Col. David R. Everly Marine Corps to be brigadier general

Major Gen. Ryan P. Heritage to be lieutenant general and Deputy Commandant for Information Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps

Major Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr. to be lieutenant general and Commanding General III Marine Expeditionary Force and Commander Marine Forces Japan

Major Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV to be lieutenant general and Commander Marine Forces Reserves/Commander Marine Forces South

Col. Kelvin W. Gallman to be brigadier general

Col. Adolfo Garcia Jr. to be brigadier general

Col. Matthew T. Good to be brigadier general

Col. Trevor Hall to be brigadier general

Col. Richard D. Joyce to be brigadier general

Col. Omar J. Randall to be brigadier general

Col. Robert S. Weiler to be brigadier general