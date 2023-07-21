BREAKING: White House Picks Lisa Franchetti as Next CNO, Sam Paparo as INDO-PACOM CO

This post will be updated with additional information.

The Biden administration intends to nominate the current vice chief of naval operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti to be the next Chief of Naval Operations and current U.S. Pacific FLeet commander Adm. Sam Paparo to lead U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, two defense officials confirmed to USNI News on Friday.

The White House also selected Vice Adm. Jim Kilby to serve as VCNO and Vice Adm. Stephen Koehler as the next commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

If confirmed by the Senate, Franchetti will serve as the 33rd Chief of Naval Operations and if confirmed by the Senate will succeed current CNO Adm. Mike Gilday. She would be the first woman to be a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.