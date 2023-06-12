USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 12, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of June 12, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 297

(USS 239, USNS 58) 101

(USS 68, USNS 33) 80

(61 Deployed, 19 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 2 2 2 11 20 64 101

In the Western Pacific

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and the Nimitz Carrier Strike (CSG) exercised with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces ships JS Izumo (DDH-183) and JS Samidare (DD-106), French ship FS Lorraine (D657) and Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336). USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is operating with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-77) for the first time since June 2020. Reagan has Carrier Air Wing 5 embarked, and the strike groups include guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) and guided missile destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 5.

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Western Pacific. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

Carrier Strike Group 11

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the South China Sea

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Stratton (WMSL-752) and crew departed the Philippines following the first trilateral engagements between the U.S., Philippine and Japan Coast Guards.

In San Diego, Calif.

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked returned to San Diego on June 6.

The ARG/MEU spent all of their time at sea in the Pacific in a departure from how the formations have deployed in the past.

“We are the first ARG/MEU [from the U.S.] that has stayed in INDOPACOM in over 20 years,” Col. Samuel Meyer, the commanding officer of the 13th MEU, told USNI News in a recent phone interview.

Prior to the Makin Island deployment, ARG/MEUs would spend a period in U.S. Central Command in support of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“Since 2000, every ARG/MEU that has deployed from the continental United States eventually made its way to CENTCOM, according to USNI News’ amphibious ship deployment data. The last ARG/MEU to operate in the Middle East was the Essex ARG and the 11th MEU in January 2022,” reported USNI News last week.

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The ARG also includes amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23).

The MEU included the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the Battalion Landing team of 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines; and Combat Logistics Battalion 13 making up the logistics combat element.

In the Persian Gulf

The U.S. Navy assisted seven stranded mariners from Oman and the United Arab Emirates, on June 11.

U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Armed Forces exercised Eagle Resolve 23 (ER23) last week in coordination with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. Participants included USS McFaul (DDG-74), USS Indianapolis (LCS-17), USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC-1142) and USCG Emlen Tunnell (WPC-1145).

Six U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Baltic Sea

Coast Guard training sailing ship USCGC Eagle (WIX-327) departed Stockholm, Sweden, headed to Alborg, Denmark.

In the Celtic Sea

Having returned from the far North, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Celtic Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser



USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the North Atlantic

Coast Guard buoy tender USCGC Sycamore (WLB-209) is participating in the Danish Joint Arctic Command’s annual joint large-scale Exercise Argus from June 12-17. Sycamore will operate alongside assets from Denmark, Greenland and France.

In the Western Atlantic

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked is underway off the coast of North Carolina as part of its composite training unit exercise. Commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8, the ARG includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19) and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.