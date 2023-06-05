USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 5, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of June 5, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 297

(USS 239, USNS 58) 106

(USS 73, USNS 33) 71

(52 Deployed, 19 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 2 5 2 11 21 65 106

In the Philippine Sea

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Philippine Sea. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) has Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 embarked and the CSG includes guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) and guided missile destroyers from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 5.

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Philippine Sea. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

In the Western Pacific

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Western Pacific in the vicinity of Guam. The CSG is supporting disaster relief efforts after Super Typhoon Mawar passed over Guam with winds up to 140 miles per hour and 30-foot waves. The Nimitz CSG deployed from the West Coast on Dec. 3 and chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 16.

The Navy secured federal waivers for USS Nimitz (CVN-68) to serve as a communications and transmission hub for local authorities. Helicopters assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17 are also assisting civil authorities.

As of last Thursday, half of the island was without power and only about half of the island’s water systems were operational. Naval Base Guam may not get power fully restored for several weeks.

Carrier Strike Group 11



Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In Guam

USCGC’s Myrtle Hazard (WPC-1139), USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC-1140), and USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC-1143) returned to Guam following Typhoon Mawar. Storm recovery efforts continue in Guam under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In the Taiwan Strait

A People’s Liberation Army Navy warship cut across the bow of a U.S. guided-missile destroyer on Saturday while it was transiting the Taiwan Strait.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) and HMCS Montreal (FFH-336) were transiting the Taiwan Strait when CNS Suzhou (132) cut across the bow of Chung-Hoon, according to a report from Canadian outlet Global News.

Suzhou made a course to cut across the bow of the American destroyer and was advised over radio by the U.S. crew to alter course to avoid a collision. Montreal’s commander, Capt. Paul Mountford, called the move unprofessional, reported Global News.

According to a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command statement: “During the transit, PLA(N) LUYANG III DDG 132 (PRC LY 132) executed maneuvers in an unsafe manner in the vicinity of Chung-Hoon. The PRC LY 132 overtook Chung-Hoon on their port side and crossed their bow at 150 yards,” reads the statement.

U.S. 7th Fleet said: “Chung-Hoon and Montreal’s bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific. … Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations may fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows.”

In the South China Sea

USCGC Stratton (WMSL-752), one of the Coast Guard’s 418-foot National Security Cutters, is conducting conduct joint maritime exercises with the Philippine and Japan coast guards. The Kaagapay exercise will be the first-ever trilateral maritime exercise between Japan, the U.S., and the Philippines. The goal of these exercises is to strengthen interoperability through communication exercises, maneuvering drills, maritime law enforcement, etc. Stratton is operating as part of U.S. 7th Fleet’s Task Force (TF) 71.

In the Eastern Pacific



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked, is operating in the Eastern Pacific with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG).

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The ARG also includes amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23).

The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the Battalion Landing team of 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines; and Combat Logistics Battalion 13 making up the logistics combat element.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. 5th Fleet, along with other allies in the Middle East, will increase the number of ships and aircraft patrolling the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s recent seizures of merchant vessels, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command announced in early May.

On Sunday, the U.S. Navy and the United Kingdom Royal Navy answered a merchant vessel’s distress call in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. 5th Fleet said in a news release.

“The internationally flagged merchant vessel made a radio distress call at 4:56 p.m. local time while transiting the narrow strait. The civilian crew reported three fast-attack craft with armed personnel approached and followed the merchant vessel at close distance. The fast-attacked craft were assessed to be from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy,” the release reads.

USS McFaul (DDG-74) and Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F229) responded to the incident.

“Lancaster launched a helicopter to provide surveillance. U.S. 5th Fleet also directed a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to monitor the scene,” according to 5th Fleet.

The Associated Press, citing MarineTraffic.com data, reported that bulk carrier Venture altered course during the timeframe of the incident. Venture is flying a Marshall Islands flag.

U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Armed Forces held an exercise in coordination with the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“Eagle Resolve 23 (ER23) is conducted bi-annually with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations to exercise and develop a GCC and U.S. Combined Joint Task force (CJTF) capable of linking multiple agencies to build and develop a regional approach for Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD),” according to a CENTCOM statement.

Six U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs) are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships alongside U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Baltic Sea

USCGC Eagle (WIX-327) departed Helsinki, Finland en route Stockholm, Sweden. The arrival in Sweden will mark the beginning of Phase II of the Coast Guard Academy Cadet summer training program.

In the Arctic Sea



The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the far north. Sailing the waters around the Lofoten archipelago in Northern Norway, the strike group transferred control from U.S. command to NATO command.

The CSG recently finished a port call in Oslo, Norway. The CSG left Naval Station Norfolk on May 2nd on the first global deployment for first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78).

Carrier Strike Group 12



Carrier



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Ford for the deployment and includes a total of nine squadrons.

The “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blacklions” of VFA 213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA 87 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Tomcatters” of VFA 31 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

The “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser





USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Destroyer Squadron 2 is based in Norfolk, Va., and is embarked on Ford.

USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Norfolk, Va.

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Mayport, Fla.

In the Western Atlantic

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked is underway off the coast of North Carolina as part of its composite training unit exercise. Commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8, the ARG includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde(LPD-19), and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.