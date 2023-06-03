U.S., Canadian Warships Transit Taiwan Strait

A U.S. guided-missile destroyer and a Canadian frigate transited the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, U.S. 7th Fleet announced.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) and HMCS Montreal (FFH-336) made the transit together through the strait.

“Chung-Hoon and Montreal’s bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” reads a statement from U.S. 7th Fleet.

“Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations may fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”

The last Canadian-U.S. transit of the Taiwan Strait occurred In September, USS Higgins (DDG-76) and HMCS Vancouver (FFH-331). Chung-Hoon, part of Destroyer Squadron 9 and assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, transited the strait in January.

As of this posting, Chinese officials have not commented on the transit Chung-Hoon and Montreal but generally has called unannounced warship sail through of the 95 nautical mile wide strait between Taiwan and mainland China provocative.

Following former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan in August, Chinese officials called on the U.S. to stop sending warships through the strait.

“I do call on our American colleagues to refrain, to exercise restraint, not to do anything to escalate the tension. So if there’s any moves damaging China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, so China will respond. China will respond.” China’s ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang said last year, reported Time.

Following the late April transit of USS Milius (DDG-69), People’s Liberation Army officials said Chinese ships trailed the destroyer and the PLA, “will always stay on high alert and resolutely safeguard China’s national sovereignty and security and regional peace and stability.”

The transit comes as senior defense officials from the region and the U.S. are meeting in Singapore for the annual Shangri-La dialogue.