USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 17, 2023

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 17, 2023, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway 296

(USS 238, USNS 58) 102

(USS 69, USNS 33) 73

(53 Deployed, 20 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 1 2 11 20 67 102

In Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is in Sasebo, Japan. The America ARG consists of USS America (LHA-6), Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD-20).

In the Taiwan Strait

Japan-based USS Milius (DDG-69) performed a Taiwan Strait transit on Sunday, U.S. 7th Fleet announced.

The guided-missile destroyer “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 16 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” reads the statement.

“The ship transited through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State. Milius’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.”

Contrary to international law, China requires permission from foreign warships to transit the strait. The transit of Milius is the first announced Taiwan Strait transit since the guided-missile USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) made the passage in January, USNI News previously reported.

Just a week ago, Milius asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands.

The latest transit comes a week after the People’s Liberation Army encircled Taiwan for a series of drills that included carrier sorties from aircraft carrier CNS Shandong (17).

In the South China Sea

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway the South China Sea. The Nimitz CSG deployed from the West Coast on Dec. 3 and chopped into U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 16.

Carrier Strike Group 11



Aircraft carrier



USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

USS Decatur (DDG-73), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Sulu Sea

The Makin Island ARG – with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked – is operating in the Sulu Sea as part of the Balikatan 2023 exercise.

Balikatan is a Tagalog term that means “shoulder-to-shoulder” or “sharing the load together.”

USS Makin Island (LHD-8), the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, left Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 9 for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The ARG also includes amphibious transport docks USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26) and USS Anchorage (LPD-23).

During the deployment to the Western Pacific, the ARG has worked with other U.S. assets, including Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, P-8A Poseidon aircraft and personnel from U.S. 7th Fleet and CTF 72, 73, 75, 76/3, Destroyer Squadron 7 and Amphibious Squadron 7. Task Force 76/3 was recently formed as a result of merging the staffs of the Navy’s TF 76 and the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

The MEU includes the aviation combat element with the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 flying F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and the “Ugly Angels” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) flying MV-22B Ospreys; the Battalion Landing team of 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines; and Combat Logistics Battalion 13 making up the logistics combat element.

In the Middle Pacific

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Middle Pacific as part of a group sail. Now that the ships in the CSG have completed their basic training phase, which is primarily focused on individual ship training, the group sail takes advantage of the fact that the ships are together at sea, providing a training opportunity to improve interoperability and coordination among CSG units in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

“Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) completed Tailored Ship’s Training Availability/Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP) while out to sea in the 3rd Fleet area of operations, Apr. 4,” according to the Navy.

“Vinson’s completion of TSTA/FEP allows the ship and crew to complete The Basic Phase and transition to the Advanced/Integrated Phase … The ship will next undergo Group Sail as the flagship for CSG-1 and alongside CVW-2 and Destroyer Squadron ONE. Later this year, the Vinson Carrier Strike Group will conduct Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) as the final part of the Integrated Phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan.”

The CSG is the first to go to sea with key elements of Project Overmatch that will support the joint tactical network of the future.

Carrier Strike Group 1



Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Bounty Hunters ” of VFA-2 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagle” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1



Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on Carl Vinson. The following destroyers are part of the group sail, USNI News has learned.

USS Hopper (DDG-70), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Kidd (DDG-100), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.

In the Eastern Atlantic

The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is in the Eastern Atlantic. USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) sailed through the Strait of Gibraltar on April 12 after arriving in the region on Aug. 25, according to photos posted on social media. Bush is set to begin the return journey to its homeport in Norfolk, Va.

The United States extended the deployment of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group to provide options to policymakers after deadly attacks in Syria by Iran-backed forces in late March. The Bush CSG has been out for eight months. The defense secretary must approve any strike group extension past seven months.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Carrier

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va. Last week, the Navy announced that Bush received the Battle Efficiency Award for East Coast aircraft carriers.

Carrier Air Wing 7

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In the Western Atlantic

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked – is operating in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

The ARG is led by Amphibious Squadron 8 and comprises three ships – the Wasp class multi-purpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD19), and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50).

USS Wasp (LHD-1) left Norfolk, Va., on Monday.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.