Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship Marinette Delivers to Navy

Lockheed Martin delivered the future USS Marinette (LCS-25) to the Navy at Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, in Marinette, Wisc., the service announced in a Friday news release.

Marinette is the Navy’s 25th Littoral Combat Ship and is a Freedom-class variant. The ship is the second to be named after the Wisconsin city – the first a former tugboat (YTB-7910).

The ship is expected to be commissioned in June 2023, according to the Navy release. From there, it will head to its homeport in Mayport, Fla.

Marinette completed its acceptance trial in November, according to the release. During the trial, the ship tested its systems, which included main propulsion and electrical systems.

“The ship also performed demonstrations of its operational capabilities, including a full power demonstration, steering and quick reversal, anchor drop test, and combat system detect-to-engage sequence,” according to the release. “As a result of these successful trials, the Navy accepted delivery and will continue post-delivery certifications and qualifications to ready her for Fleet operations.”

Marinette is one of the LCSs with a combining gear correction added after the Navy identified a class-wide issue more than a year ago. The Navy was able to find a fix for the combing gear issue, with Lockheed Martin installing it into Marinette, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21) and the future USS Cooperstown (LCS-23), as well as fixing USS St. Louis (LCS-19), USNI News reported in August.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the life of the future USS Marinette,” LCS program manager Capt. Andy Gold said in the Navy release. “I look forward to the commissioning of Marinette later this year and recognizing the contribution of her namesake town and the great shipbuilders who bring these warships to life, ensuring they are ready to accomplish mission tasking in support of our nation’s maritime strategy.”

Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard has three more Freedom-class ships under construction, according to the release. Future USS Nantucket (LCS-27), which is being built with Lockheed Martin, is expected to be delivered to the Navy in summer 2023.

Future USS Beloit (LCS-29) and future USS Cleveland (LCS-31) – the final Freedom-class LCS to be built – are under construction, as well.