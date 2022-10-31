Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 31, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 31, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
292
(USS 236, USNS 56)		 98
  57
(42 Deployed, 15 Local)

Ships Deployed by Fleet

2nd Fleet 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 3 2 13 25 55 98

In the Western Pacific

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Venton Jackson, from San Francisco, observes flight operations from vultures row aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 23, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Western Pacific off of the Philippines. The strike group made a port call to Manila from Oct. 15 to 18.

Last week, the Reagan CSG and USS New Orleans (LPD-18) operated in the Philippine Sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Royal Canadian Navy for a joint exercise, USNI News reported on Friday.

The joint U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Task Force 76/3 started experimenting with concepts for joint operations in the Indo-Pacific region last week, U.S. 7th Fleet said.

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) includes embarked with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) and destroyer USS Higgins (DDG-76). New Orleans is part of the Amphibious Ready Group with USS Tripoli (LHA-7), with the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD-47). Littoral Combat Ship USS Oakland (LCS-24) is operating with the ARG.

Canadian frigates HMCS Vancouver (FFH331) and HMCS Winnipeg (FFH338) participated for the Royal Canadian Navy, while Japanese destroyer JS Kirisame (DD-104) also joined.

“Both Canadian frigates are deployed to the Indo-Pacific under Operation Projection, the Canadian Armed Forces presence operations in the region. Vancouver is part of Operation Neon, which is Canada’s contribution to enforce United Nations sanctions on North Korea. Kirisame is part of the JMSDF’s Indo-Pacific Deployment 2022,” reported USNI News.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Marion Pineda, from Iloilo, Philippines, sings during a talent show hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) committee aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Sean Jones, from Grand Terrace, California, guides an arresting wire back into position after an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, lands on the flight deck aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 24, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.
  • The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.
  • The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Caleb Hogan, from Fulton, New York, speaks into the internal voice communication system (IVCS) aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Charles Marshall, from Landover, Maryland, participates in a simulated active shooter training scenario aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG-76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Oct. 14, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. Destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 15 are also assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

  • USS Higgins (DDG-76), homeported in Yokosuka.

A Marine assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) waits to debark from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA-7) Oct. 23, 2022. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is underway off of Indonesia. Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., for an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2. For the first half of its deployment, Tripoli had been operating under the “lightning carrier” or “assault carrier” concept, in which it had more than a dozen F-35Bs aboard during its Pacific deployment. Tripoli then transitioned to an amphibious ready force with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) embarked.

In Sasebo, Japan

Chief Culinary Specialist Juan Villarreal, from Torrance, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA-6), receives his anchors from his son, Aiden during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay in Sasebo, Japan Oct. 24, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS America (LHA-6) remains in its homeport in Sasebo, Japan

In the Adriatic Sea

Lt. Michael McFillin, reflected in the visor of Lt. Cmdr. Tony Chitwood, flies an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, during the NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike 2022.2, Oct. 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group remains on station in the Adriatic Sea. The CSG was placed under NATO command on Oct. 14 as part of the Neptune Strike 2022 exercise series, USNI News reported. The exercise began at Strike Force NATO headquarters in Oeiras, Portugal, according to a U.S. 6th Fleet news release. Besides the U.S., Albania, Canada, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Kingdom participated.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) is operating in the Mediterranean Sea. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, who assumed command of the group on July 1, is embarked aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) as SNMG 2’s flagship.

According to a Navy news release, ships from the Standing NATO Maritime Group provided the defensive screen around the carrier for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s visit to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) in the Adriatic Sea on Oct. 25. SNMG2, along with its flagship, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), Spanish Navy Alvaro de Bazan-class guided-missile frigate ESPS Cristobal Colon (F 105), French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Provence (D 652), Turkish frigate TCG Gemlik (F 492), Germany Navy Rhön-class tanker FGS Spessart (A 1442) and the United Kingdom’s Daring-class air-defense destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) took part in operations with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.

Carrier Strike Group 10

USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) transits the Adriatic Sea, during the NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike 2022.2 (NEST 22.2) on Oct. 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 7

A sailor performs a safety check on ordnance aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) during the NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike 2022.2 (NEST 22.2) on Oct. 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked on Bush and includes:

  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Patriots” of VAQ-140 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of VAW-121 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Nightdippers” of HSC-5 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) sails with the Albanian Coast Guard ship ALS Butrinti (P 134) during Neptune Strike 22.2 (NEST 22.2) on Oct. 27, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Damage Controlman Fireman Devon Stephenson, front, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Michael Wear, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG-99), fight a simulated fire during a damage control drill, Oct. 22, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS Farragut (DDG-99), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.
  • USS Nitze (DDG-94), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

In Halifax, Canada

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) arrives in Halifax for a port visit, Oct. 28, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG) arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Oct. 28 for its first international port visit, according to the Navy.

The leaders aboard the ship told The Globe and Mail newspaper that the visit to Halifax stressed the importance of alliances.

As part of the visit, “thousands of sailors, most of them from the carrier, filled city streets through the weekend in numbers unseen since before the pandemic,” reported the paper.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) left Naval Station Norfolk, Va. on Oct. 4, 2022, and will operate throughout the Atlantic, exercise with allies and partners and operationally employ the carrier air wing for the first time.

Ford features 23 new technologies, including the Electro-Magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), the Dual-Band Radar, Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) and the new A1B nuclear reactor design.

Carrier Strike Group 12

Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, commanding officer of USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78), briefs Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces and Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, on Ford’s flight deck, Oct. 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 8

A ceremonial color guard marches into the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) during a reception as part of its first International port visit, Oct. 29, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, based on Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., will embark on Ford and includes nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Es from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Black Lions” of VFA-213 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bear Aces” of VAW-124 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Tridents” of HSC-9 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Spartans” of HSM-70 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), pictured, steams alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG-61) during a formation transit as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 25, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 2

Retail Specialist Seaman Omarion Harvey, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG-61), participates in a chemical, biological and radiological training evolution as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on Oct. 26, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier. The following ships deployed with the strike group.

  • USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Ramage (DDG-61), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.
  • USS McFaul (DDG-74), homeported at Naval Station Mayport.

The CSG also includes fleet logistics ships USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) and USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO-188).

In Bremerton, Washington

A sailor watches as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG-86) pulls alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) for a fueling-at-sea on Oct. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz CSG completed its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in the Southern California Operating Areas, reported The Kitsap Sun. USS Nimitz (CVN-68) returned to its homeport of Bremerton, Wash., on Oct. 28. Other units returned to their respective home ports and airfields. The CSG is expected to deploy to the Western Pacific later this year or in early 2023. Nimitz was commissioned in 1975. Current plans have the ship decommissioning in 2025. There are ongoing discussions about whether to extend that date.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Two shooters launch an F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the ‘Fighting Redcocks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 20, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Zachriah Jefferson, from Atlanta, removes bolts from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the ‘Battlecats’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 21, 2022. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., will be embarked aboard Nimitz for COMPTUEX and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Fighting Redcocks” of VFA-22 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA-137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA 146 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Indians” of HSC-6 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Battle Cats” of HSM-73 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Quartermaster 3rd Class Allen Mendoza, from Harbor City, Calif., stands watch on the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) on Oct. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Navy Legalman Seaman Audrey Carillo, from Downey, Calif., locates nearby ships with the big eye lens aboard the Alreigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) on Oct. 18, 2022. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Everett, Wash., and is embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG- 108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor.
  • USS John Finn (DDG-113) homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.