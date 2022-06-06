USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 6, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of June 6, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

298

In Sasebo, Japan

Ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), which include USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS Ashland (LSD-48), are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Philippine Sea

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in the Philippine Sea after departing Yokosuka, Japan, for its 2022 spring patrol on May 20.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Shadowhawks” of VAQ-141 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Tiger Tails” of VAW-125 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment 5 – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from MCAS Iwakuni.

The “Golden Falcons” of HSC-12 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan.

The “Saberhawks” of HSM-77 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Cruisers

USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. Destroyers from Destroyer Squadron 15 are also assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

Carrier Strike Group 3

The Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, on patrol since leaving San Diego on Jan. 3, is in the Philippine Sea after a port call last week in Yokosuka for shipboard maintenance.

Carrier

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.

The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

USS Gridley (DDG- 101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.

USS Spruance (DDG-111), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) pulled into the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan on May 29. Tripoli is now back underway.

Tripoli departed Naval Station San Diego, Calif., on an independent deployment to the Western Pacific on May 2. The 45,000-ton big-deck amphibious ship has 20 F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters embarked to evaluate the Marine Corps “lightning carrier” concept. The Navy and Marines are testing Tripoli’s adjunct capability to a carrier strike group, USNI News reported.

In the Ionian Sea

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Ionian Sea. The U.S. strike group was under NATO command from May 17 to 30 for the second time this year for exercise Neptune Shield, USNI News reported.

According to the Navy, Rear Adm. Paul C. Spedero, Jr., relieved Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw as the commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, during a change of command ceremony held in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), May 31, 2022.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has extended the deployment of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, its escorts and Carrier Air Wing 1 as a hedge against Russian aggression in Europe. Truman has spent four months operating in the Mediterranean Sea since Austin ordered the strike group to remain on station in December as Russia massed forces along the Ukrainian border.

One defense official told USNI News the carrier could remain in the region until August before returning to its homeport in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1



Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser



USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen(F310).

In the Baltic Sea

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are in the Baltic Sea for the BALTOPS 22 exercise from June 5 to 17. BALTOPS 22 includes participants from 14 NATO countries as well as Sweden and Finland, reported USNI News.

“It’s important for us, the United States, and it’s important for the other NATO countries to show solidarity with both Finland and Sweden in this exercise,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley said in Stockholm on Sunday ahead of BALTOPs at sea period, according to AFP.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) operated with USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) during a maneuvering exercise with the Finnish and Swedish navies in the Baltic on May 17, 2022. The Kearsarge ARG has also been placed under NATO command.

In the Western Atlantic

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) is underway off the coast of Virginia is training ahead of an anticipated deployment later this year. The Italian navy destroyer Caio Duilo arrived in Norfolk to join the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group in its Composite Unit Training Exercise, or COMPTUEX, according to The Newport News Daily Press.

Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) is drilling off the coast of Virginia.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.