USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 7, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 7, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 75 29 104

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 0 3 2 11 30 67 114

In Yokosuka, Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan, conducting its annual winter maintenance availability. The carrier began a four-month selected restricted availability in Yokosuka on Jan. 13, following a five-month deployment in the Middle East and the Pacific.

“Employees from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, along with the ship’s force and contractors, are working together in Japan to complete maintenance on the aircraft carrier,” according to a Navy statement.

In the East China Sea

Elements of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) – which includes USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS Ashland (LSD-48) – are underway in the East China Sea. The ships left Sasebo, Japan, on March 3.

In the Philippine Sea

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-109) made a port call in Guam on Wednesday. The carrier and its associated strike group are now back underway.

Carrier:

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.

The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

USS Gridley (DDG- 101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.

USS Spruance (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Aegean Sea

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Aegean Sea and under NATO command just to the north of Crete.

According to reports by CNN and Navy Times, Truman’s fighter aircraft are currently flying over Romania as part of the NATO mission to demonstrate their presence and resolve against Russian aggression.

There are currently three NATO carrier strike groups operating in the Mediterranean Sea – the Truman CSG, Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) and French carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91).

Carrier:

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser



USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In San Diego

More than 5,000 sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) returned to their San Diego homeport Friday, concluding a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, USNI News reported.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, a Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11. The “White Knights” operate the MV-22B Osprey, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper and the CH-53E Super Stallion, while the “Black Sheep” of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214 operate an AV-8B Harrier detachment.

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) returned to port on Monday after operating off of Southern Cailifornia.

In the Western Atlantic

Aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) is underway in the Virginia Capes after departing Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Feb. 15, after wrapping up its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.