USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Feb. 28, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Feb. 28, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 68 27 95

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 3 2 11 30 67 114

In Yokosuka, Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan, conducting its annual winter maintenance availability. The carrier began a four-month selected restricted availability in Yokosuka on Jan. 13, following a five-month deployment in the Middle East and the Pacific.

“Employees from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, along with the ship’s force and contractors, are working together in Japan to complete maintenance on the aircraft carrier,” according to a Navy statement.

The amphibious ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) – USS America (LHA-6), USS Green Bay (LPD-20) and USS Ashland (LSD-48) – returned to homeport in Sasebo, Japan.

Elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) that were embarked on the America ARG returned to Okinawa.

In the Philippine Sea

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Philippine Sea.

Carrier:

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 9

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Black Aces” of VFA-41 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Tophatters” of VFA-14 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Vigilantes” of VFA-151 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Black Knights” of VMFA 314 – Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) flying F-35Cs from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.

The “Wizards” of VAQ-133 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Wallbangers” of VAW-117 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Chargers” of HSC-14 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Raptors” of HSM-71 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser



USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 21

Destroyer Squadron 21 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

USS Gridley (DDG- 101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

USS Sampson (DDG-102), homeported at Naval Station Everett.

USS Spruance (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Ionian Sea

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the Ionian Sea and under NATO command.

There are currently three NATO carrier strike groups underway in the Mediterranean Sea – the Truman CSG, Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) and French carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91).

Russian warships have deployed in a formation to the theater; however, the U.S. last month sortied four East Coast-based guided-missile destroyers – each with 90 vertical launcher cells – and deployed them to Europe. These destroyers and the guided-missile cruiser operating with the Truman CSG were built to counter the type of surface-to-surface anti-ship cruise missile threat currently presented by the Russian cruisers in the theater. Each of these Russian cruisers has 16 SSN-12 missiles. The U.S. Navy DDGs and cruiser San Jacinto (CG-56) carry hundreds of surface-to-air missiles and can control 16 missiles in the air simultaneously to counter multiple targets out to 256 nautical miles.

There have been reports that Turkey will close the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to Russian warships. After last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian government appealed to Turkey to exercise its authority under the Montreux Convention to limit the transit of Russian warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. Reuters reported that a minimum of six Russian warships and a submarine passed through the Turkish straits in February. Turkey announced on Feb. 27 that it legally recognizes the Russian invasion as a “war,” which provides grounds for implementing the Montreux Convention with respect to military vessels. However, Turkey cannot block Russian warships from returning to their homeport.

Carrier:

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser



USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28



Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

In the Eastern Pacific

The Essex Expeditionary Strike Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed Aug. 12. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger welcomed the ARG home from deployment when the ARG made a port call in Hawaii. The Essex ARG is now underway again and is just about to return to homeport in San Diego, Calif.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, a Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11. The “White Knights” operate the MV-22B Osprey, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper and the CH-53E Super Stallion, while the “Black Sheep” of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214 operate an AV-8B Harrier detachment.

In the Atlantic

Aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) is underway in the Virginia Capes after departing Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Feb. 15. After wrapping up its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Newport News Shipbuilding, carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) left for sea trials and is operating off the coast of Virginia.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.