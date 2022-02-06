Navy IDs SEAL Candidate Who Died After Hell Week

Seaman Kyle Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, New Jersey, died Friday evening at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, Calif., according to a Navy press release.

Navy Confirms Name of Deceased SEAL Candidate

CORONADO, Calif. – The Navy confirmed that Seaman Kyle Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, New Jersey, a SEAL candidate assigned to Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, died at Sharp Coronado Hospital at 5:42 pm in Coronado, California, on Feb. 4. Earlier in the day, Mullen and his Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class successfully completed Hell Week, an assessment event during the first phase of the Navy SEAL attribute assessment and selection pathway.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD/S classmates.”

Mullen was not actively training at the time of his death. The cause of his death is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.