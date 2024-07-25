Biden Taps SOUTHCOM Deputy to Lead Combatant Command

President Joe Biden nominated the deputy of U.S. Southern Command to lead the combatant command, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey is up for a fourth star and to serve as the commander of Southern Command, according to a Defense Department announcement.

Holsey has been the military deputy commander of SOUTHCOM since February 2023. If confirmed by the Senate, Holsey would replace Army Gen. Laura Richardson, who has led the combatant command since October of 2021.

A career aviator, Holsey previously served as the deputy chief of naval personnel, according to his service biography. He also previously led the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group.

Meanwhile, Biden also nominated a new president to lead the National Defense University. Rear Adm. Peter Garvin is up for a third star and to take the helm of the Washington, D.C.,-based university. Garvin is the president of the Newport, Rhode Island-based Naval War College. He previously led Navy Recruiting Command and Naval Education and Training Command in his flag assignments, according to his service bio.