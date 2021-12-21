Navy Loses 17th Sailor to COVID-19

A Naval reservist died from COVID-19-related complications, the Navy announced Tuesday.

Lt. Ivey Quintana-Martinez, 35, is the 17th sailor the Navy has lost to COVID-19, according to a USNI News tally of COVID-19 deaths. Quintana-Martinez, of Lake Elsinore, Calif., died at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 18.

She was admitted on Nov. 10. Her vaccination status is unclear. While active-duty sailors needed to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, those in the reserve have until Dec. 28 to be fully vaccinated, meaning they are two-weeks post their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson.

Quintana-Martinez was a naturalized U.S. citizen, according to a biography provided to the Navy by the reservist’s family. She served with the Air Force for 10 years prior to joining the Navy Reserve.

She commissioned with the Navy Reserve on Sept. 16, 2018 as a reserve nurse corps officer, according to her official Navy bio. She achieved the lieutenant rank on Oct. 1, 2020.

Quintana-Martinez was stationed at the Navy Reserve, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command in San Diego, Calif., at the time of her death.

Quintana-Martinez is the fifth member of the Navy reserves to die from COVID-19, according to a USNI News tally of COVID-19 deaths.

The Navy has lost 12 active-duty sailors, while the Marine Corps has lost one Marine, due to COVID-19, as of Dec. 21. Of the active-duty sailors, 11 of them died in 2021.

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Abdigafar Salad Warsame, 52, died in January. Four sailors died in February. Navy boot camp instructor Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas, 59, died on Feb. 2 while quarantining at home. Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Second Class Petty Officer Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, died on Feb. 4 in the intensive care unit at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. He was assigned to the Blue Crew on Ohio-class submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN-734).

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn Orcullo, 42, died on Feb. 12 at a Norfolk, Va., hospital, while assigned to USS Wasp (LHD-1). Chief Hull Technician Justin Huf, 39, died on Feb. 22 in the ICU Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk while he was assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4.

On April 29, Senior Chief Fire Controlman Michael Wilson, 45, died at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Va. He was on a short-term assignment at Information Warfare Training Command in Virginia Beach.

Capt. Corby Ropp, 48, an active-duty Navy doctor, died in July at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. Master-at-Arms First Class Allen Hillman, 47, died on July 26.



On Aug. 13, Personnel Specialist First Class Debrielle Richardson, 29, died at a Jacksonville, Fla.-area hospital.

On Aug. 14, Marine Corps Sgt. Edmar Ismael, 27, an electrician with Support Platoon, Engineer Support Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Wash. Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Robert McMahon, 41, died in the hospital of COVID-19 complications, also on Aug. 14.

On Sept. 19, Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Ryan Crosby, 39, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, while assigned to the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic.

Master-at-Arms Senior Chief Michael Haberstumpf, 42, assigned to the Joint Special Operations Intelligence Brigade at Fort Bragg, died from complications of COVID-19 on Oct. 10 at the University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

Electronics Technician First Class William Mathews, 47, of Lewisville, Texas, died on Nov. 24.