Report from Pentagon Budget Reform Commission

The following is the March 6, 2024, Implementation Plan for the Recommendations from the Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution Reform’s Interim Report.

From the report

SUMMARY. The Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE) Reform (Commission), established in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), publicly released a congressionally mandated interim report1 on August 15, 2023. The Interim Report provided a total of 23 recommendations (referred to as “actions”) for the Department of Defense (DoD) and Congress.

13 near-term recommendations. Of the 23 recommendations, the Commission deemed the 13 could be implemented in the immediate or near-term by the Department and the Congress. Five of the 13 were identified as key recommendations.

10 potential recommendations. The remaining 10 were identified as potential recommendations requiring additional stakeholder feedback and analysis before inclusion in the Final Report, which is congressionally mandated to be released in March 2024. Seven of the 10 were identified as potential key recommendations.

Implementation Plan. This Implementation Plan, led by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/CFO (OUSD(C)) in conjunction with stakeholders across the Department, addresses the implementation of the 13 near-term recommendations.

STAKEHOLDERS. Many of the recommendations have key stakeholders both inside and outside of the Department and include the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Congress. The success of the implementation will be heavily dependent on stakeholder consensus.

Within the Department, each of the 13 recommendations was assigned a primary stakeholder organization to lead the development and coordination of the implementation plan for their recommendation including soliciting and incorporating input from the other stakeholders across the Department.

OVERALL ASSESSMENT. In accordance with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks’ direction to the Department to adopt all actions that could be implemented now, as recommended by the Commission and within its purview, each primary stakeholder decided on next steps to implementing the recommendations.

Each recommendation was determined to be achievable although most may require additional personnel and resources. Further, some of the recommendations made by the Commission were the same or very similar to improvements already well underway in the Department.

