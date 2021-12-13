USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 13, 2021

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Dec. 13, 2021, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 51 20 71

In Yokosuka, Japan

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

In Sasebo, Japan

The ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) are in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Indian Ocean

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Indian Ocean, off the northwest coast of Australia.

Aircraft carrier

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Carl Vinson and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Argonauts” of VFA-147 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F-35Cs from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The “Gauntlets” of VAQ-136 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Black Eagles” of VAW-113 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Titans” of VRM-30 – CMV-22B – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of HSC-4 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

The “Blue Hawks” of HSM-78 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Dewey (DDG-105), homeported in San Diego.

USS O’Kane (DDG-77), homeported in San Diego.

USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

USS Chafee (DDG-90), homeported in Pearl Harbor.

USS Stockdale (DDG-106), homeported in San Diego.

In the Gulf of Oman

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit just transited the Strait of Hormuz and is now in the Gulf of Oman. The ARG deployed Aug. 12.

The ARG is comprised of three ships: landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD-2), amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD-27) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52). Together the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and ships are designated as an ARG/MEU. In addition to the ships, the principal Navy elements of the ARG are a Naval Beach Group element, the Tactical Air Control Squadron element, a fleet surgical team and a helicopter sea combat squadron element.

The 11th MEU consists of four major components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element and a logistics combat element. The 11th MEU is comprised of Battalion Landing Team 1/1, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), Marine Attack Squadron 214 and Combat Logistics Battalion 11.

In the United Kingdom

HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) and escorts of the United Kingdom Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG 21) returned to their home ports in HMNB Devonport and HMNB Portsmouth on Dec. 9, marking the end of the carrier’s seven-month maiden deployment.

CSG 21 sailed 49,000 nautical miles to the Indo-Pacific and back. CSG 21 ships arriving home were aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, destroyers HMS Diamond (D34) and HMS Defender (D36), frigates HMS Richmond (F239) and HMS Kent (F78) and replenishment ship RFA Fort Victoria (A387).

The remaining ships of the CSG 21 had returned home earlier. American destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) detached from the group in late October and arrived home in Mayport, Fla., on Nov. 24. Meanwhile, Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805) detached from the group on Dec. 2 and arrived home at Nieuwe Haven Naval Base, Den Helder on Dec. 5. U.K. replenishment ship RFA Tidespring (A136), which was replaced as the CSG’s tanker by RFA Tidesurge (A138) on Nov. 20, returned home to Portland Port, Devon on Dec. 2. The U.K rotated its Astute-class submarines for the deployment, with one submarine accompanying the group at various periods.

The U.K. air elements of CSG 21 flew home Dec. 8 and 9, with the Merlin helicopters of 820 Naval Air Squadron and 845 NAS returning to Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose and RNAS Yeovilton, respectively, on Dec. 9. The Wildcat helicopters of 815 NAS returned to RNAS Yeovilton on Dec. 8, while “The Dambusters” of Royal Air Force 617 Squadron arrived home at RAF Marham on Dec. 9.

The “Wake Island Avengers” of U.S. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 arrived home at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on Dec. 8 after departing from CSG 21 last month. The squadron first landed aboard Queen Elizabeth in May 2021 for an integrated deployment with the U.K.’s 617 Squadron. A U.S. Marine Corps release stated that during the Royal Navy carrier’s initial operating deployment, VMFA-211 and the 617 squadron completed more than 1,278 sorties, flew more than 2200 hours, and conducted 44 combat missions in support of the counter-ISIS mission — Operation Inherent Resolve.

The ten F-35Bs of the squadron flew to Naval Station Rota on Nov. 24, with the remainder of the squadron disembarking from Queen Elizabeth on Dec. 2, when the carrier made a port call in Rota. On Dec. 5, the main body of personnel and equipment flew from Naval Station Rota to MCAS Yuma. The aircraft flew into MCAS Cherry Point, N.C., and subsequently flew to MCAS Yuma.

In the Eastern Pacific

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. USS Makin Island (LHD-8), USS San Diego (LPD-22) and USS Somerset (LPD-25) – along with the 15th MEU – returned from their last deployment in May 2021.

In the Western Atlantic

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group departed from Norfolk, Va., on Dec. 1 for a scheduled deployment. Along with the U.S. ships; Royal Norwegian Navy Frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) joined the strike group under the Cooperative Deployment Program, which, according to the Navy, emphasizes the strengthening of defense partnerships and capabilities between the U.S. and bilateral or multilateral partners.

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, is embarked aboard Harry S. Truman and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) flying F/A-18Fs from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Blue Blasters” of VFA-34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – EA-18G – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – E-2D – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – C-2A – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – MH-60S – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

The “Proud Warriors of HSM-72 – MH-60R – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Norfolk and is embarked on the carrier.

USS Cole (DDG-67), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Bainbridge (DDG- 96), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Gravely (DDG-107), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

Royal Norwegian Navy Frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).

The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Area. Also underway in the Virginia Capes are USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) and USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7).

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.