Navy Does Not Approve Any Religious Exemptions as COVID-19 Vaccine Deadline Passes

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

The Navy did not approve any religious exemptions for the COVID-19, according to new numbers released by the Navy Tuesday night.

There were 2,531 requests for religious exemptions, according to the Navy. Those who were denied a religious exemption now have five days, from when they were notified, to start the vaccination process or they face separation.

The Navy also issued seven permanent medical exemptions, 400 temporary medical exemptions and 134 administrative exemptions, according to the the Navy. Non-religious administrative exemptions include those who might request a waiver because they are leaving the service, as an example.

There are six more medical exemptions pending.

Currently, 325,570 of active-duty sailors are fully vaccinated, with 328,540 sailors that have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Navy. That means approximately 2,970 sailors could face separation or other administrative action for failing to meet the fully vaccinated status by the Nov. 28 deadline.

The chief of Naval Personnel will determine their status, USNI News previously reported.