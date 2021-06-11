White House Taps Carlos Del Toro as SECNAV Nominee

A former surface warfare commander and president of a small information technology firm is the Biden administration’s nominee for the long-vacant top job in the Department of the Navy, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to USNI News on Friday.

Carlos Del Toro, a Cuban-born Naval Academy graduate, has been the current chief executive officer of SBG Technology Solutions for the last 17 years.

Del Toro served in the Navy for 22 years, including the commissioning commanding officer of USS Bulkeley (DDG-84) in 1998. He also served as a Navy civilian, with his final assignment as Senior Executive Assistant to the Director for Program Analysis and Evaluation.

Del Toro and his family immigrated to the U.S. in 1962 from Cuba. He and his wife Betty have four children.

Other names previously under consideration included former retired Adm. Michelle Howard, the former assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs during the Obama administration Juan Garcia, and former Sen. Bob Kerrey (D-Neb.).

Thomas Harker, who during the Trump administration was the assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management and comptroller, has been serving in the top civilian role in an acting capacity since President Biden took office in January.