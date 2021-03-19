Cruiser USS Monterey Enters Black Sea for ‘Multi-Domain’ Operations

A guided-missile cruiser that deployed with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is now operating in the Black Sea after transiting the Bosphorus on Friday, according to U.S. 6th Fleet.

USS Monterey (CG-61) transited and worked with USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) operating in the Mediterranean Sea, Carrier Air Wing 3, Navy P-8A Poseidons, U.S. Air Force aircraft based in Europe and allied aircraft for unspecified “multi-domain operations, according to U.S. 6th Fleet’s Twitter account.

Monterey entered the Black Sea after drilling with the Israeli Navy this week in the Mediterranean Sea. The cruiser patrolled with two Israeli Sa’ar 4.5 ships in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea on March 15.

“Regional security and stability are directly linked to enhanced cooperation, understanding and collaboration with our partners,” guided-missile cruiser commander Capt. Joe Baggett said.

Likewise, Eisenhower drilled with the Turkish frigate TCG Gemlik (F-492) on Thursday.

“It is a pleasure working with our Turkish Allies and continuing to build upon a 70-year foundation of shared values and experiences,” said Rear Adm. Scott Robertson, commander of Carrier Strike Group 2.

Earlier this year, two U.S. guided-missile destroyers – USS Porter (DDG-78), USS Donald Cook (DDG-75) – and the fleet oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) simultaneously operated in the Black Sea.

Monterey is the first U.S. cruiser to operate in the Black Sea since USS Hué City (CG-66) in 2017, according to the ship spotting site Bosphorus Naval News.