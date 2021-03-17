Submarine Sailor Dies by Apparent Suicide at Pearl Harbor Shipyard

A Navy sailor died by an apparent suicide on Monday at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, the service announced.

The sailor died “from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” onboard a submarine in the shipyard, the Navy said in a news release.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service will lead an inquiry, the service said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Shipmate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the sailors’ family, friends and shipmates,” the service news release reads.

A Navy official confirmed to USNI News that the sailor was on watch aboard USS Charlotte (SSN-766).

“Every member of our Navy team is important; this is a painful time for our local community and the U.S. Navy,” the Navy news release continues. “Resources available to support the crew and families include Chaplain, Fleet and Family Service Center counselors, the command Ombudsmen, and mental health care teams.”

Charlotte, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, is at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility for its engineered overhaul. The Navy announced in a late January news release that it had undocked Charlotte from the yard’s Dry Dock 3.

The submarine first went into the yard for maintenance in April 2019, according to the Navy.

In late 2019 at the same shipyard, submariner Machinist Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Romero, 22, who was on watch for USS Columbia (SSN-771), killed two civilian shipyard workers and then himself. A subsequent investigation released last year recommended the Navy revamp how the service screens and handles the mental health concerns of submariners.

In October, Seaman Isaiah Peralta, a sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), died by an apparent suicide while on watch at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. The Navy said at the time that NCIS would lead an inquiry.

Suicide Prevention Resources The Navy Suicide Prevention Handbook is a guide designed to be a reference for policy requirements, program guidance, and educational tools for commands. The handbook is organized to support fundamental command Suicide Prevention Program efforts in Training, Intervention, Response, and Reporting. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ( Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) NavStress social media: Facebook: www.facebook.com/navstress Twitter: www.twitter.com/navstress Flickr: www.flickr.com/photos/navstress