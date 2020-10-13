NCIS Investigating Death of USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the death of a sailor who allegedly shot himself Tuesday morning while on security duty at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., USNI News has learned.

The male sailor, who was assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), “was standing security watch on Lima Pier” when he “suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Navy Region Southwest spokesman Jay Delarosa said.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. local time at the Coronado Island base. The sailor was taken by ambulance to the University of California-San Diego Medical Center’s Trauma Center and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Delarosa said.

“The circumstances of this incident are under investigation” by NCIS, he said.

The Navy has not yet released the name of the sailor, and no additional information about the sailor will be released until next-of-kin notifications are done, Delarosa said.

The shooting happened on the same day Theodore Roosevelt left North Island for routine sustainment training off Southern California ahead of another deployment in the next several months. The carrier had returned to San Diego in early July after its western Pacific deployment that began in January and was interrupted in March by a COVID-19 outbreak.