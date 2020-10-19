Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 19, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Oct. 19, 2020

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Oct. 19, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship. This post has been updated.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
55 25 80

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 1 5 21 14 55 96

In the Sea of Japan

Sailors prepare to conduct firefighting training aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) on Oct. 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

The America Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) is operating in the Sea of Japan. The America ESG comprises amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD-42), amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD-18), embarked Marines and sailors from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sailors and helicopters from the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, embarked sailors from Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Fleet Surgical Team 7, and embarked staff members of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1 and Expeditionary Strike Group 7.

The ESG just completed Noble Fury 21, a joint training exercise involving Marines and sailors from III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 7th Fleet on Okinawa and other Japanese islands, including Iwo To.

In the Philippine Sea

Sailors prepare for a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO-197) in the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Oct. 18, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is operating in the Philippine Sea after transiting through the South China Sea last week.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Damir Graham, from Philadelphia, stands lookout watch on the signal bridge of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Oct. 17, 2020. US Navy Photo

Yokosuka-based CSG 5 commands the Reagan Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Dambusters’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, prepares to land on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Oct. 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 from Naval Facility Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Facility Atsugi

Cruiser

USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) delivers fuel to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) during an underway replenishment on Oct. 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Capt. Steven DeMoss, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, salutes sideboys on the flight deck as he departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) on Oct. 18, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and the staff is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.
  • USS John McCain (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the Persian Gulf

Rear Admiral James Kirk, commander Carrier Strike Group 11, Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer of USS Nimitz (CVN-68), Cmdr. Samuel Contrares, the oldest Sailor aboard Nimitz, and Personnel Specialist Seaman Jahkiera Parris, the youngest Sailor aboard Nimitz, cut the cake during a Navy birthday celebration in the mess decks on Oct. 13, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group are underway in the Central Persian Gulf.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Steve Reynolds, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, watches from an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) sails in the Persian Gulf on Oct. 11, 2020. US Navy Photo

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Oct. 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser
USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

The guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) steams in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 11, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Eastern Pacific

Four F-35B Lightning IIs, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, and MV-22 Ospreys, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (Reinforced) 164, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stand chained to the flight deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) on Oct. 10, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Makin Island (LHD-8) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

In the Western Atlantic

Rear Adm. Scott Robertson, commander, Naval Surface and Mining Warfighting Development Center, right, gets his temperature taken by Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kaitlyn Dublin aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) during their Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) on Oct. 15, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.