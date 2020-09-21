USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 21, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Sept. 21, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

296

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 66 9 75

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 2 7 4 20 14 55 102

In the Philippine Sea

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) are underway in the Philippine Sea as part of the Valiant Shield exercise running from Sept. 14 to 25 on Guam and around the Mariana Islands Range Complex.

Ships participating include USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), USS America (LHA-6), USS New Orleans (LPD-18), USS Germantown (LSD 42) and multiple surface ships. Additionally, about 100 aircraft and an estimated 11,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps.

“Valiant Shield focuses on integration of training in a blue-water environment. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas,” according to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

This is the eighth exercise in the Valiant Shield series that began in 2006.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Yokosuka-based Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 commands the Reagan CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan

The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the Persian Gulf

For the first time in ten months, a U.S. aircraft carrier is now operating in the Persian Gulf, U.S. 5th Fleet announced on Friday morning.

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) passed through the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruisers USS Princeton (CG-59) and USS Philippine Sea (CG-58) and guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG-104).

“The [Carrier Strike Group] will operate and train alongside regional and coalition partners, and provide naval aviation support to Operation Inherent Resolve,” read a statement from 5th Fleet.

Nimitz is the first carrier to operate in the Persian Gulf since USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) made the Strait of Hormuz transit last November. The last capital ship to sail in the Persian Gulf was USS Bataan (LHD-5) in April. Transiting the Strait of Hormuz brings ships close to Iranian territory patrolled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN). Operating in the Persian Gulf puts warships in range of Iranian anti-ship missiles. The transit will also give the carrier access to the port facilities at the U.S. naval base in Bahrain.

The U.S. has maintained a constant carrier presence just outside the Persian Gulf in the North Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman since May of 2019, when Lincoln was rushed to the region as a hedge against Iran at the request of U.S. Central Command head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and then-National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Carrier Strike Group 11



San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In San Diego, Calif.

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) is now back in San Diego after hosting Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sept. 17 and having completed several important certifications in the Southern California Operating Areas, USNI News reported from the ship.

According to the Navy, “USS Carl Vinson successfully completed several certifications, including flight deck certification and carrier air traffic control center (CATCC) certification, Sept. 17, after nearly a week of flight deck operations designed to ready the carrier for future operations. The underway also marked the first time that Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 and Vinson, both part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, fully integrated and operated together since the addition of the F-35C Lightning II.”

Prior to operations with the air wing, Vinson completed a 17-month maintenance availability to receive upgrades to field the F-35C Lightning II and CMV-22 Osprey. Upgrades included enhanced jet blast deflectors able to take the increased heat generated by the F-35C and the addition of the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), the new computer network that supports the unique maintenance and tactical operations functions of the advanced aircraft.”

USS Essex (LHD-2) has returned home from its participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC 2020) in Hawaii.

USS Tripoli (LHA-7) arrived at its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego, Calif., for the first time on Friday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Navy commissioned the ship in a small ceremony in July. Following the commissioning, Tripoli has sailed around South America, through the Strait of Magellan at the end of August, and up to California to reach its homeport. The big-deck amphibious warship can field both the Marine F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter and the MV-22B Osprey. Ingalls Shipbuilding, which constructs the America-class amphibious ships, delivered Tripoli to the service in February.

In a small ceremony on Friday, Tripoli held a change of command during which Capt. Joel Lang relieved Capt. Kevin Meyers as commanding officer.

In the Western Atlantic

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway off the coast of Florida. The carrier is in the midst of an 18-month post-delivery test and trials (PDT&T) period ahead of planned shock trials and its first deployment.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.