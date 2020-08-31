Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Aug. 31, 2020

USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Aug 31, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
62 29 91

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
1 3 3 19 17 57 100

In the Philippine Sea

Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Equipment) Airmen Kemani Morson, from Orlando, Fla., left, and Nickayly English, from Metropolis, Ill, maintain the catapult record as an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 conducts preflight checks on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Aug. 27, 2020. US Navy Photo

Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) are underway in the Philippine Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Matthew Ross prepares to throw line from the aft sponson of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) as it pulls in to Guam on Aug. 22, 2020. US Navy Photo

Yokosuka-based Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 commands the Reagan CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

F/A -18E Super Hornet attached to the ‘Eagles’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 takes off from the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Aug. 29, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser

Quartermaster Seaman Leonardo Flores, from Port Chester, N.Y., organizes signal flags aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) on Aug. 29, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eric Alexander, from Houston, directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the ‘Scorpions’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, drops off cargo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115) on Aug. 16, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.
  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

Lt. Cmdr. Kimberly Gerber from Montville, N.J., plays the piano during brunch aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Aug. 22, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz CSG is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Nimitz (CVN-68) deployed on June 8 as the centerpiece of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.

Carrier Strike Group 11
San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

An F/A-18C Hornet, from the ‘Death Rattlers’ of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, rests on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Aug. 20, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) complete fueling of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the ‘Battlecats’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 on Aug. 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Middle Pacific

USS Essex (LHD-2) transits the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 on Aug. 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Essex (LHD-2) is underway off Hawaii for RIMPAC 2020.

Participating ships this year are:
Australia

Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Hobart (DDG 39) executes a live missile firing off the coast of Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) on Aug. 25, 2020. RAN Photo

  • HMAS Hobart (DDG 39)
  • HMAS Arunta (FFH 151)
  • HMAS Stuart (FFH 153)
  • HMAS Sirius (O 266)

Brunei

Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulehsan (OPV 07) steams in a multinational formation during a photo exercise off the coast of Hawaii on Aug. 22, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • KDB Darulehsan (OPV 07)

Canada

Royal Canadian Navy sailor Able Seaman Parker Hill-McLaughlin welds a piece of metal aboard Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 on Aug. 25, 2020. RCN Photo

  • HMCS Regina (FFH 334)
  • HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338)

France

A sailor aboard French Navy ship FS Bougainville (A622) waves as Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Ise (DDH 182) sails by during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 on Aug. 24, 2020. French Navy Photo

  • FS Bougainville (A622)

Japan

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Ashigara (DDG 178) and U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG-70) steam in a multinational formation during a photo exercise off the coast of Hawaii during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise on Aug. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • JS Ashigara (DDG 178)
  • JS Ise (DDH 182)

New Zealand

Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui (A09) and the Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) steam in a multinational formation during a photo exercise off the coast of Hawaii during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise on Aug. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • HMNZS Manawanui (A09)

Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong (DDG 993) steams in a multinational formation during a photo exercise off the coast of Hawaii during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise on Aug. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-Ryong (DDG 993)
  • ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-Sin (DDH 975)

Republic of the Philippines

Republic of the Philippines Navy ship BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) transits the Pacific Ocean during Rim of the Pacific 2020 on Aug. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150)

Singapore

Republic of Singapore Navy ship Formidable-class frigate RSS Supreme (FFG 73) maneuvers during a division tactics (DIVTACS) exercise during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) on Aug. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • RSS Supreme (FFG 73)

USA

An MH-60S Knight Hawk Helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 conducts ‘touch and go’ drills aboard U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL-755) during exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 on Aug. 25, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • USS Essex (LHD-2)
  • USS Lake Erie (CG-70)
  • USS Chung Hoon (DDG-93)
  • USS Dewey (DDG-105)
  • USCGC Munro (WMSL-755)
  • UNSN Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187)
  • USNS Sioux (T-ATF-171)
  • USS Jefferson City (SSN-759)

In the Eastern Pacific

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Keith Fisk, a native of Denver, Iowa, stands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on Aug. 28, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) is underway in the Eastern Pacific. Carl Vinson recently completed 18 months of maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Wash., and is en route its new homeport of San Diego, Cailf.

In the Western Atlantic

A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit Four, departs the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) during well deck operations on July 1, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Wasp (LHD-1) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In the South Atlantic

USS Tripoli’s (LHA-7) Safety Officer Lt. Edsel Vierra stands watch as the junior officer of the deck on the ship’s bridge on Aug. 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

Recently placed in commission, amphibious warship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is sailing around South America to its homeport of San Diego, Calif. The ship is now in the Pacific Ocean – off the coast of Chile – still in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.