Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 7, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 7, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of Sept. 7, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

295

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
65 29 94

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
0 3 4 20 16 57 100

In the Philippine Sea

Sailors stand master helmsman watch in the pilothouse of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194) on Sept. 5, 2020. US Navy Photo

Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) are underway in the Philippine Sea. A small group of sailors tested positive for COVID-19 last week while underway aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) following a port call in Guam, Navy officials confirmed to USNI News on Friday. An unspecified number of the crew tested positive for the virus while the carrier was underway on Aug. 27, according to a 7th Fleet statement. These sailors were flown off for treatment, and there are currently no positive cases remaining aboard Reagan.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Sailors signal aircraft on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Sept. 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

Yokosuka-based Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 commands the Reagan CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Sailors prepare to launch an EA-18G Growler, attached to the ‘Shadowhawks’ of the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, front, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the ‘Diamondbacks’ of the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, from the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on Sept. 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser

Lt. j.g. Chris Tackett stands by as a helicopter control officer for an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the ‘Saberhawks’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 as they conduct a mock cargo drop-off during a vertical replenishment qualification on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) on Sept. 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka.

Destroyer Squadron 15

Aviation Electronics Mate 3rd Class Patrick Markel, from Newport, N.C., stands watch as lookout on the bridge wing as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG-89) on Sept. 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka.

In the North Arabian Sea

Sailors take the Navy wide advancement exam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on Sept. 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Nimitz CSG is in the North Arabian Sea. USS Nimitz (CVN-68) deployed on June 8 as the centerpiece of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. A search is underway for a sailor assigned to Nimitz who has gone missing from the aircraft carrier, U.S. 5th Fleet announced on Sunday.

Carrier Strike Group 11
San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) on Aug. 26, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

An E-2C Hawkeye, from the ‘Sun Kings’ of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on Sept. 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Damage Controlman 3rd Class Giovanni Malow, from Jamaica, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), consults a technical guide during a maintenance check on Sept. 1, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Joseph Simonton, from Highland, Calif., assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), conducts maintenance on a gas turbine engine on Sept. 3, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Middle Pacific


The Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 exercise has completed. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel participated in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 was the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

Participating ships this year are:

Australia

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors wave at Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) as the two ships sail alongside each other following Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2020 on Sept. 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • HMAS Hobart (DDG 39)
  • HMAS Arunta (FFH 151)
  • HMAS Stuart (FFH 153)
  • HMAS Sirius (O 266)

Brunei

Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulehsan (OPV 07) participates in a weapons exercise during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 on Aug. 19, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • KDB Darulehsan (OPV 07)

Canada

Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Regina (FFH 334) on Aug. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • HMCS Regina (FFH 334)
  • HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338)

France

French Navy ship FS Bougainville (A622) steams in a multinational formation during a photo exercise off the coast of Hawaii during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) on Aug. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • FS Bougainville (A622)

Japan

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship JS Ise (DDH 182) prepares to join guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) for a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) during exercise Rim of the Pacific 2020 on Aug. 25, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • JS Ashigara (DDG 178)
  • JS Ise (DDH 182)

New Zealand

Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui (A09) during weapons firing practice in the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) on Aug. 19, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • HMNZS Manawanui (A09)

Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH 975) steams in a multinational formation during a photo exercise off the coast of Hawaii during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise on Aug. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-Ryong (DDG 993)
  • ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-Sin (DDH 975)

Republic of the Philippines

Republic of the Philippines Navy ship BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) steams in a multinational formation during a photo exercise off the coast of Hawaii during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise on Aug. 21, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150)

Singapore

RSS Supreme (FFG 73) transits the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 on Aug. 17, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • RSS Supreme (FFG 73)

USA

Guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) conducts a Mk 45 five-inch gun live fire during Rim of the Pacific 2020 on Aug. 28, 2020. US Navy Photo

  • USS Essex (LHD-2)
  • USS Lake Erie (CG-70)
  • USS Chung Hoon (DDG-93)
  • USS Dewey (DDG-105)
  • USCGC Munro (WMSL-755)
  • UNSN Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187)
  • USNS Sioux (T-ATF-171)
  • USS Jefferson City (SSN-759)

In San Diego

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) arrived in its new homeport of San Diego, Calif., on Sept. 2.

In the Western Atlantic

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, prepare for a crash and salvage training evolution on the flight deck, Sept. 4, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sarah Mead)

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas. The carrier is in the midst of an 18-month post-delivery test and trials (PDT&T) period ahead of planned shock trials and its first deployment.

In the South Atlantic

USS Tripoli (LHA-7) transits the Strait of Magellan behind the Chilean offshore patrol vessel Marinero Fuentealba (OPV-83) on Aug. 30, 2020. US Navy Photo

The newly commissioned amphibious warship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is sailing around South America to its homeport of San Diego, Calif. Tripoli transited the Strait of Magellan on August 30. The ship is in the Pacific Ocean – still in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.