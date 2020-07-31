Marine Dead, 8 Missing Following AAV Incident Off California

A Marine is dead and eight more are missing after an Amphibious Assault Vehicle incident off the coast of California on late Thursday.

Fifteen Marines and a sailor were aboard the AAV, assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as it was operating near San Clemente Island when the incident occurred when they reported taking on water at about 5:45 p.m. local time. Eight from the AAV were recovered, according to a statement from I Martine Expeditionary Force.

The Marine was pronounced dead at the Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Calif.

“Two Marines were transported to local hospitals where one was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG-113), amphibious warships USS Makin Island (LHD-8), USS Somerset (LPD-25) and USS San Diego LPD-22 and Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Forrest Rednour (WPC-1129) are searching for the missing service members. Additionally, three Navy MH-60 helicopters, a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk and small boats embarked from Makin Island are part of the search.

According to I MEF, the AAV was operating with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group at the time of the mishap.

Makin Island left San Diego on July 25 for the training, while Somerset and San Diego left San Diego on July 27. The three ships make up the Makin Island ARG.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer said in a statement.

I MEF is withholding the name of the dead Marine until 24 hours following a next of kin notification.

The incident is under investigation.

The AAV has been the primary infantry sea-to-land transport vehicle since the 1970s and the Marines are testing its replacement.

The following is the complete July 31, 2020 statement I Marine Expeditionary Force.

