Home » Aviation » USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 13, 2020

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: July 13, 2020

USNI News

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of July 13, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

300

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway
66 17 83

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total
3 3 5 19 11 62 103

In Japan

Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Alex Robison, from Fort Walton Beach, Fla., welds a metal bracket for an overhead air diffuser aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) on July 7, 2020. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Eastern Indian Ocean

Air department Sailors man a fire hose during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) on July 8, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is in the Eastern Indian Ocean, off the west coast of Australia.

Carrier Strike Group 5

Chief Mate Arne Plathan, a civilian mariner assigned to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO-199) watches the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) approach Tippecanoe during a replenishment-at-sea between the two ships on June 12, 2020. US Navy Photo

Yokosuka-based CSG 5 commands the Reagan Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), homeported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Carrier Air Wing 5

Cmdr. Joseph ‘CAPS’ Hubley, executive officer, of The “Royal Maces” of Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 27 conducts a passing exercise on July 7, 2020 in an F/A-18E Super Hornet with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) training squadron. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Diamondbacks” of VFA-102 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Eagles” of VFA-115 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Dambusters” of VFA-195 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det 5 from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
  • The “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 from Naval Station Atsugi, Japan
  • The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 from Naval Air Station Atsugi

Cruiser
USS Antietam (CG-54), homeported in Yokosuka

Destroyer Squadron 15

Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class James Benzel, from Louisville, Ohio, assigned to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, signals an MH-60R Knight Hawk to disengage its rotors on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) as USS Mustin (DDG-89) steams alongside on July 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 15 is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and is embarked on the carrier. U.S. 7th Fleet has not fully specified the escorts accompanying Reagan on its patrol, but the CSG includes:

  • USS Mustin (DDG-89), homeported in Yokosuka

In the Philippine Sea

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) approaches the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO -99) in preparation for an underway replenishment on July 7, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Nimitz (CVN-68) deployed on June 8 as the centerpiece of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Philippine Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Marines and sailors practice sword manuals in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on July 11, 2020. US Navy Photo

San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, from the ‘Kestrels’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, sits on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) on July 10, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.
  • The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser
USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Benjamin Frank, from Cottonwood, Ariz., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114), inspects damage control fittings during a general quarters drill on July 2, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff are embarked on Nimitz.

  • USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In San Diego

A San Diego Federal Fire firefighter rests after combating a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) on July 12, 2020. US Navy Photo

A fire that broke out Sunday morning in amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) resulted in 57 sailors and civilians being treated for minor injuries from the fire, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. Five sailors remain hospitalized.

Firefighters responded to the multiple alarm fire on Pier 2 that pushed billowing smoke into a blue sky. Two guided-missile destroyers that just arrived in San Diego last week – the USS Russell (DDG-59) and the USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) – were at the same pier as Bonhomme Richard and shifted berths to other piers away from the fire, USNI News reported on Sunday.

Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Oliver Aguirre Torres, from Bloomington, Calif., left, mans the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., on July 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group returned home last week. The carrier left San Diego in January for a planned Western Pacific deployment that was interrupted in late March after a COVID-19 outbreak was discovered following a TR port visit to Vietnam.

Carrier Strike Group 9

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Mariah Arellano, from Santa Maria, Calif., front, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Sabrina Jnbaptiste, from New York, handle mooring line during a sea and anchor evolution, while the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) approaches Naval Air Station North Island on July 9, 2020. US Navy Photo

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the ‘Black Knights’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on July 7, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.
  • The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Richard Bias, from Houston, Texas, kisses his wife after the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) returned to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment on July 8, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Chief Information System Technician Phillip Diaz, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59), hugs his family following Russell’s return to Naval Base San Diego after a six-month deployment on July 8, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

  • USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the North Arabian Sea

Master-at-Arms Seaman Travis Bell boxes in the seaside gym aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on July 7, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group remains underway in the North Arabian Sea. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) has been at sea for 178 days.

Carrier Strike Group 10

Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing

Aviation Boatswainís Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Matthew Titus directs aircraft on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) on June 29, 2020. US Navy Photo

Carrier Air Wing 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

  • The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.
  • The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser
USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.
USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26

Lt. j.g. John Clancy, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103), verifies weather conditions for flight quarters during a general quarters drill on June 29, 2020. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In the Western Atlantic

Capt. Lance Lesher, outgoing commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8, shakes hands with sailors after a change of command aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) on July 12, 2020. US Navy Photo

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are now operating in the U.S. Fleet Forces area of responsibility, underway in the Western Atlantic Ocean on the last leg of their transit home. The ARG/MEU is wrapping up a deployment that saw operations mostly in the Middle East.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51). Oak Hill operated in the Black Sea last month with forward-deployed destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78).

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 2d Assault Amphibious Battalion, 2d Marine Division approach the USS Wasp (LHD-1) in assault amphibious vehicles off of Onslow Beach during a three-day ship-to-shore exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on June 27, 2020. US Navy Photo

USS Wasp (LHD-1) is underway in the Virginia Capes Operating Areas.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.