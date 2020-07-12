UPDATED: 17 Sailors Injured, Explosion Reported in USS Bonhomme Richard Fire

This post has been updated with additional information from the Navy.

Sailors have been hurt in a fire aboard amphibious warship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), which is docked the pier at Naval Base San Diego, Calif., local officials said on Sunday.

“At approximately 8:30 on July 12, a fire was called away aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Approximately 160 Sailors were aboard at the time. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability and has a crew size of approximately 1000,” read a statement from the service.

“Seventeen Sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital. All inport ships have been contacted and directed to provide fire parties to possibly assist with firefighting efforts.”

According to the San Diego Fire Department, several sailors are being treated for injuries. Local news outlets have reported explosions from the fire.

Navy and local officials are battling the fire on the big-deck amphib, service officials confirmed to USNI News on Sunday.

The amphib is at the naval base’s Pier 2 with two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers (DDG-51) and is adjacent to a crew berthing barge, according to a video feed from local news station CBS 8.

The ships, USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) and USS Russell (DDG-59), left the pier for new berthing at about 1 P.M. local time.

Images from webcams and official accounts on social media show dark clouds of smoke billowing from the big-deck amphib and shrouding the pier as ladder trucks and firefighters attack the blaze.

Prior to arriving in San Diego in 2018, Bonhomme Richard spent six years in Japan as part of the U.S. Forward Deployed Naval Force.