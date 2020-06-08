USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 8, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of June 8, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

299

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 61 25 86

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 1 2 7 24 12 58 104

In Japan

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

In the Western Pacific

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) has begun its spring patrol following its annual repair period, U.S. 7th Fleet announced on Monday. Reagan deployed with Japan-based Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) departed Apra Harbor, Guam, on June 4. Theodore Roosevelt rejoined its escorts and resumed the deployment that was interrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak in March. Theodore Roosevelt recently completed carrier qualifications with a partial crew while the remainder was still dealing with the aftermath of the quarantine.

The carrier pulled into Guam on March 27 and began the process of purging the virus from the crew and the ship by moving most of the crew ashore into quarantine while the ship was disinfected and maintained by a small contingent of sailors. The outbreak infected more than 1,000 sailors of the 4,800 sailors aboard and resulted in the death of Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr.

“Completing carrier qualification was the last milestone in returning Theodore Roosevelt to sea,” reads the statement from 7th Fleet. “Carrier qualifications are a time for naval aviators to refine their skills practiced during field carrier landing practice (FCLP) for sustained operations at sea aboard the aircraft carrier.”

Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23

Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59) transited the Taiwan Strait Thursday, days after China’s newest aircraft carrier departed for sea trials.

“Russell conducted a Taiwan Strait transit June 4 to 5 (local time) in accordance with international law. The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows,” Cmdr. Reann Mommsen, a U.S. 7th Fleet spokesperson, told USNI News in an email.

Russell’s transit is the second time in three weeks the U.S. Navy sent a warship through the narrow body of water separating Taiwan from mainland China. On May 13, guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG-85) conducted a similar strait transit.

In the Gulf of Aden

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) have left the Persian Gulf and are underway in the Gulf of Aden.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the North Arabian Sea

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) remains underway in the North Arabian Sea. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) has been at sea for more than 100 consecutive days.

Carrier Strike Group 10



Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser



USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26



Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

In San Diego, Calif.

USS Nimitz (CVN-71) will commence its planned deployment to the Western Pacific today as the centerpiece of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.

On Wednesday, the carrier pulled into Naval Amphibious Base Coronado after completing its composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX).

“Nimitz completed its composite training unit exercise Tuesday and is in port (in) San Diego for logistics purposes,” U.S. 3rd Fleet spokesman Cmdr. John Fage told USNI News.

“Sailors will remain on the ship in order to maintain a COVID-free bubble.”

The carrier – homeported in Bremerton, Wash. – joined its escorts and embarked its air wing for the COMPTUEX on May 8 in the in Southern California Operating areas.

Now with the COMPTUEX completed, the CSG is set to deploy to the Western Pacific.

Nimitz CSG’s departure now clears the way for carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), currently operating off the East Coast, to return to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk. Elements of the Truman Strike Group returned to homeport and home fields late last week.

Carrier Strike Group 11



San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked on Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station Everett, Wash. The DESRON commodore and staff will be embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

In the Western Atlantic

Ships and aircraft assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group began their return Friday after some sailors spent almost nine months at sea. Guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) and guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98) returned to Naval Station Norfolk. Units from Carrier Air Wing and Normandy, Forrest Sherman and Mayport, Fla.-based destroyers USS Lassen (DDG-82) and USS Farragut (DDG-99) were underway continuously since Sept. 12, for a total of 267 days.

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) is set to return in mid-June, Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite announced late Thursday after a visit to the carrier.

Carrier Strike Group 8

Norfolk-based CSG 8 commands the Harry S. Truman CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Carrier Air Wing 1 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana have just flown off Harry S. Truman and have returned to their home fields:

The “Red Rippers” of VFA-11 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Checkmates” of VFA-211 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Sunliners” of VFA-81 from Naval Air Station Oceana – Va.

The “Knighthawks” of VFA-136 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Rooks” of VAQ-137 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Seahawks” of VAW-126 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Dragon Slayers” of HSC-11 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk – Va.

The “Proud Warriors” of HSM-72 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville – Fla.

Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG-60), homeported in Norfolk, Va., has just returned to port.

Destroyer Squadron 28

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Truman.

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), homeported in Norfolk, Va., just returned to port.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.