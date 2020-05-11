USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 11, 2020

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 11, 2020, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Total U.S. Navy Battle Force:

299

Ships Underway

Deployed Ships Underway Non-deployed Ships Underway Total Ships Underway 72 37 109

Ships Deployed by Fleet

Fleet Forces 3rd Fleet 4th Fleet 5th Fleet 6th Fleet 7th Fleet Total 3 1 7 24 12 59 106

In the Western Pacific

The U.S. aircraft carrier forward deployed to Japan is back at sea for trials after its annual repair period and ahead of its spring patrol in the Western Pacific.

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left on May 4 from its berth in Yokosuka following an extended quarantine period for the crew of the carrier, as well as its escorts, as part of the Navy’s attempts to keep the COVID-19 virus off of the carrier, service officials confirmed to USNI News earlier this week. Like the West Coast Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, Task Force 70 ordered the crew into a restriction of movement (ROM) period in Japan ahead of the sea trials. At the conclusion of the ROM period, U.S. 7th Fleet discovered several asymptomatic positive COVID-19 sailors in the quarantined crew and kept them off the carrier. The quarantine period ahead of deployment is one of the lessons the Navy is absorbing from the outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) that has sidelined the carrier in Guam since March 27.

Following the completion of sea trials, Reagan will begin its Western Pacific patrol.

In Guam

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (CSG) remains in port in Guam. The outbreak of COVID-19 on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) has received international attention. After almost a month of isolation on Guam designed to stop the spread of the infection, the crew of Theodore Roosevelt has moved back aboard.

The Navy is widening the investigation of the removal of the former TR commander. The new probe will expand on a preliminary Navy investigation, which recommended reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed from command of the carrier after a memo in which he pleaded with Navy Pacific leadership to provide more resources to treat a COVID-19 outbreak on the carrier leaked to the press.

The release of the initial report, which recommended reinstating Crozier, was delayed by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, in part because Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had questions on the climate of leadership in the Pacific beyond the scope of the investigation.



Carrier Strike Group 9

The San Diego-based CSG 9 commands the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., is embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Black Knights” of VFA-154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore – Calif.

The “Gray Wolves” of VAQ-142 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Liberty Bells” of VAW-115 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Eight Ballers” of HSC-8 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Wolf Pack” of HSM-75 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Bunker Hill (CG-52), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 23



Destroyer Squadron 23 is based in San Diego and is embarked on the carrier.

Destroyers

USS Russell (DDG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Pinckney (DDG-91), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG-115), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

In the Persian Gulf

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are in the Persian Gulf.

The ARG is commanded by Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8 and includes amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5), amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51).

In the North Arabian Sea

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway in the North Arabian Sea.



Carrier Strike Group 10



Norfolk-based CSG 10 commands the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG and is embarked on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., is embarked aboard Dwight D. Eisenhower and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Wildcats” of VFA-131 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Swordsmen” of VFA-32 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Rampagers” of VFA-83 from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.

The “Zappers” of VAQ-130 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Screwtops” of VAW-123 – Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Rawhides” of VRC-40 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

The “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

Cruiser

USS Vella Gulf (CG-72), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

USS San Jacinto (CG-56), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 26



Destroyer Squadron 26 is based at Norfolk, and its leaders are embarked on Eisenhower.

USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS James E. Williams (DDG-95), homeported in Mayport, Fla.

USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported in Norfolk, Va.

Royal Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt (F361)

In the Eastern Pacific

After loading airwing equipment and supplies – and embarking staff – the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) left San Diego this past week for a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) in the Southern California Operating Areas.

The graduation exercise for the carrier strike group will be the first major test of the Navy’s methodology to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks on its deployed ships.

The service had secured enough COVID-19 test kits to evaluate the nearly 8,000 sailors of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. Navy officials previously told USNI News they planned test crew members before deploying. Carrier Air Wing 17, the command staff of Carrier Strike Group 11 and crews of the planned carrier escorts have been isolated in California ahead of the strike group assembling in San Diego.

While the Navy wouldn’t discuss future operations, it’s likely the strike group will start their deployment at the conclusion of the training exercise without returning to port. Once underway, the deployment will feature few port visits and additional restrictions.

Carrier Strike Group 11



San Diego-based CSG 11 commands the Nimitz CSG and is embarking on the carrier.

Aircraft carrier

USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported in Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., will embark aboard Nimitz and includes a total of nine squadrons and detachments:

The “Redcocks” of VFA 22 – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) F/A-18F Super Hornet – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Kestrels” of VFA137 F/A-18 E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Mighty Shrike” of VFA 94 F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The “Death Rattlers” of VMFA-323 F/A-18C – from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar San Diego, Calif.

The “Cougars” of VAQ-139 – Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) EA-18G Growlers – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island – Wash.

The “Sun Kings” of VAW-116 –Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) E2C Hawkeye – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.

The “Providers” of VRC-30 – Detachment – Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) C-2 – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Screamin’ Indians” of HSC-6 – Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S– from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The “Battlecats” of HSM-73 – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) MH60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

Cruiser

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 9

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based at Naval Station, Everett Wash. The DESRON Commodore and staff will be embarked on Nimitz.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) homeported in Everett, Wash.

USS Essex (LHD-2) is underway in the Southern California Operating Areas.

In Los Angeles, Calif.

Six weeks after arriving in Los Angeles to help regional hospitals cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) discharged its final patient on Tuesday, five days after it stopped receiving patients, USNI News has learned.

Mercy arrived at the port March 27 to serve as a “relief valve” for state and local medical authorities who anticipated heavy demands on health facilities from the widening coronavirus pandemic. The idea for the federally-led, COVID-19 support mission was for Mercy – as well as sister ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) that deployed to New York City – to shoulder some of the burden of trauma, surgical and other acute care cases so hospitals could focus efforts on the infectious disease patients.

But much like Comfort experienced as its MTF treated a total of 182 patients before returning May 2 to Norfolk, Va., the regional predictions in Los Angeles never materialized. Medical teams on Mercy didn’t see a big demand for patients transferred to the ship from local facilities – even as the ship dealt with some coronavirus cases among the medical staff on board.

Last month, some of Mercy’s medical personnel were assigned off the ship. About 40 personnel continue to support state health care providers while assigned to a skilled nursing facility in nearby Orange County. Additional medical teams from Mercy “are ready to support” and deploy to another outbreak as needed.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are thousands of others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, Coast Guard cutters, EOD Mobile Units, and more serving throughout the globe.